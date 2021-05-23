 Skip to main content
How Bills and Sabres have fared under the Pegulas' ownership
How Bills and Sabres have fared under the Pegulas' ownership

Bills Chiefs AFC pregame

Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula watch warmups from the field before the AFC Championship Game Jan. 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Bills are 59-48 in the regular season with one division title and three playoff appearances under the Pegulas. That includes the portion of the 2014 season after the sale was approved in October. 

Year Record Playoffs GM/Coach

2014 9-7 None Whaley/Marrone

2015 8-8 None Whaley/Ryan

2016 7-9 None Whaley/Ryan, Lynn

2017 9-7 Lost in wild card Beane/McDermott

2018 6-10 None Beane/McDermott

2019 10-6 Lost in wild card Beane/McDermott

2020 13-3 Lost AFC championship Beane/McDermott

The Sabres are 291-381-99 in the regular season with no division titles and one playoff appearance under the Pegulas. That includes the portion of the 2010-11 season after the Pegulas bought the team in February.

Year Record Playoffs GM/Coach

2010-11 16-4-4 Lost in quarterfinals Regier/Ruff

2011-12 39-32-11 None Regier/Ruff

2012-13 21-21-6 None Regier/Ruff, Rolston

2013-14 21-51-10 None Regier, Murray/Rolston, Nolan

2014-15 23-51-8 None Murray/Nolan

2015-16 35-36-11 None Murray/Bylsma

2016-17 33-37-12 None Murray/Bylsma

2017-18 25-45-12 None Botterill/Housley

2018-19 33-39-10 None Botterill/Housley

2019-20 30-31-8 None Botterill/Krueger

2020-21 15-34-7 None Adams/Krueger/Granato

