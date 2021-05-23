How Bills and Sabres have fared under the Pegulas' ownership

The Bills are 59-48 in the regular season with one division title and three playoff appearances under the Pegulas. That includes the portion of the 2014 season after the sale was approved in October.
Year Record Playoffs GM/Coach
2014 9-7 None Whaley/Marrone
2015 8-8 None Whaley/Ryan
2016 7-9 None Whaley/Ryan, Lynn
2017 9-7 Lost in wild card Beane/McDermott
2018 6-10 None Beane/McDermott
2019 10-6 Lost in wild card Beane/McDermott
2020 13-3 Lost AFC championship Beane/McDermott
The Sabres are 291-381-99 in the regular season with no division titles and one playoff appearance under the Pegulas. That includes the portion of the 2010-11 season after the Pegulas bought the team in February.
Year Record Playoffs GM/Coach
2010-11 16-4-4 Lost in quarterfinals Regier/Ruff
2011-12 39-32-11 None Regier/Ruff
2012-13 21-21-6 None Regier/Ruff, Rolston
2013-14 21-51-10 None Regier, Murray/Rolston, Nolan