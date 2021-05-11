How a tweet from Josh Allen turned into a pizza party for Brocton sixth-grade class

Taylor Chwalinski teaches English language arts and social studies for sixth graders in the Brocton Central School District. She also is a noted Bills fan and an even bigger Josh Allen fan.
Those things all intersected recently, thanks to the Bills community on Twitter, the Bills Mafia Babes, and well, Josh Allen.
Here's the story, in the words of Chwalinski aka Miss C:
Social media is such a crazy place and I tell my students all the time to be careful about everything – what you post, what you like/share, if your location is on and who you add to your accounts.
In my lessons, I wanted to pick apart all of the different social media and talk about the good vs. the bad. We really dove deep into each of the different social media platforms and had great conversations. Social media is truly all about what you make it to be.
I wanted to show my students how fast things travel so I had my students draw pictures of different Bills things and I told them I would share it on my social media and then at the end of the unit we would see where it went. It really just started off as a joke between my students and I about the Josh Allen post. My students know I am a BIG Bills fan and a MASSIVE Josh Allen fan! Then a few of my students said, “Miss C, what if Josh Allen sees our pictures?!” I then replied with “If something crazy like that happens we can have a pizza party!”
One of our Babes is a teacher, who is doing an experiment on the power of social media. We know it’s a long shot but if Josh Allen sees this post and somehow acknowledges it, her whole class gets pizza. Please @JoshAllenQB , the children need pizza.☺️ @brittwilllll #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/mAUL4YHz2N— BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) May 6, 2021
We will not rest until Josh Allen and Pizza are trending.😂 Thanks to everyone who’s shared! This is so cute and her class will lose their minds if he sees their artwork. #GoBills #BillsMafia #doitforthechildrenjoshy https://t.co/d0LIUEFgj9— BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) May 6, 2021
I didn’t think that it would actually happen. When I found out that Josh Allen replied, I was shocked beyond belief!! On April Fool's Day, I told my students I was moving to Florida as a joke so when I told them that Josh Allen replied and is buying pizza they thought I was joking again and got mad at me. I showed them the tweet and they immediately started screaming and jumping up and down!
May 6, 2021
It was a moment I will never forget! A HUGE thank you to everyone who shared my post to teach these kiddos a lesson.
The pizza party will be May 21, to celebrate Allen's birthday.