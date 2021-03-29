How a tour of Bills Stadium turned into a marriage proposal for longtime fans

There have been a lot of memorable passes thrown and completed on Sundays in Bills Stadium history, but for Alex Stewart and Nolan Christopher, none will come close to the pass that she threw to him. An innocent stadium tour – at least that's what she thought – turned into a proposal. The couple takes it from there ...
From Nolan: Since the Bills were such a huge reason that we met and get along so great, I wanted the proposal to be something we would both enjoy and cherish for the rest of our lives. Bills Stadium to me is the greatest place on earth eight (or in this year’s case, 10) days out of the year.
Luckily one of my friends from high school, Kris Gregory, works for the Bills and was able to set up a tour of the stadium. So we picked a date to take the tour and I had her believe it was the idea of my other friend, Kevin Frank, whose wife is a photographer. Leading up to the week it was going to happen, Alex had asked if I thought it would be cool for her to throw me a TD pass.
After that, everything just kind of clicked. I could catch the pass, fake the injury, and ask the love of my life to spend the rest of our lives together. It was the greatest day of our lives and it meant the world to the both of us.
I can't thank my friends enough for helping me set it up and now we have the pictures and video to show all our friends, family, and future family. It is a day that we will never forget.
From Alex: I was certainly surprised and it was a day I will never forget. Most people question how I didn't see it coming because of going to the stadium on a random Sunday, but for us, that is just a typical Sunday – doing something fun that involves the Bills. I never thought it was anything but a tour of the stadium and that is what made it an amazing surprise. I literally was in shock. I can't begin to explain the feelings and emotions I had when my dream man and best friend was down on one knee in the end zone of the Bills Stadium! I couldn't have dreamed of a greater proposal. He topped anything I ever hoped for or expected.
How the proposal went down! Hey #billsmafia how’d I do????@gmfb @BfloFanatics @BuffaloBills #BuffaloBills #Buffalo @JoshAllenQB #bills #Buffalony @WGR550 @SalSports @hsimon62 @JeremyWGR pic.twitter.com/YIBbD7yOpR— Nolan Christopher (@The_NolanChrist) March 15, 2021
Their fandom and how they met
From Nolan: I grew up in Little Valley, outside of Ellicotville, and have been a true Bills fan through and through as long as I can remember. I had always played sports during high school and ended up breaking my femur while playing football my junior year. I had went through all the rehab and my father's head football coach got me an autographed picture from Jim Kelly that said, “Hang in there, Nolan.” That always meant so much to me and helped me get back to sports and eventually become a physical therapist myself in hopes of helping athletes like myself get back to their sport. Who knows, maybe I could even work for the Bills one day.
I completed my PT program at Daemen College, where I grew to love being in Buffalo and being a part of the Bills Mafia community. After graduating, I began doing travel physical therapy across the East Coast and after being away from Buffalo and the Bills during Josh Allen's rookie season, I decided it was time to come back home even though it meant cutting my salary in half. I just couldn’t stand being that far away from the Bills.
Alex had gone to UB for physical therapy as well and was good friends with one of my best friend's wife’s friends. After seeing pictures of this gorgeous blonde with a Josh Allen jersey, I asked all my friends: "Who is this girl? Is she single? Is she from Buffalo?" I eventually got her number from my friend's wife but unfortunately she lived in Pittsburgh.
So we stayed in touch through text messages and talking about the Bills, but then I began to travel and the reality of us ever becoming anything started to fade away. When I moved back to Buffalo, we finally met when she asked to help her set up a visit to Buffalo so her cousin could propose to his now fiancee. Later that year, I made sure we met at the Bills' home opener against the Bengals in 2019, and after that I was hooked on her.
Thankfully we met again when the Bills played in Pittsburgh and the Bills clinched a playoff spot. I eventually drove 3½ hours on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Chiefs beat the 49ers, and we’ve been in love ever since. At first it was difficult living 3½ hours apart, and we had to make a decision on where we wanted to live to make this work for the both of us.
Ultimately, I think it was my Bills season tickets that won her over to move back to Buffalo.