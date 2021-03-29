How a tour of Bills Stadium turned into a marriage proposal for longtime fans

From Alex: I was certainly surprised and it was a day I will never forget. Most people question how I didn't see it coming because of going to the stadium on a random Sunday, but for us, that is just a typical Sunday – doing something fun that involves the Bills. I never thought it was anything but a tour of the stadium and that is what made it an amazing surprise. I literally was in shock. I can't begin to explain the feelings and emotions I had when my dream man and best friend was down on one knee in the end zone of the Bills Stadium! I couldn't have dreamed of a greater proposal. He topped anything I ever hoped for or expected.

Their fandom and how they met

From Nolan: I grew up in Little Valley, outside of Ellicotville, and have been a true Bills fan through and through as long as I can remember. I had always played sports during high school and ended up breaking my femur while playing football my junior year. I had went through all the rehab and my father's head football coach got me an autographed picture from Jim Kelly that said, “Hang in there, Nolan.” That always meant so much to me and helped me get back to sports and eventually become a physical therapist myself in hopes of helping athletes like myself get back to their sport. Who knows, maybe I could even work for the Bills one day.