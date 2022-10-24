How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday night at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween.

Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too, with help from his mom, a second-grade teacher at Willow Ridge Elementary.

Cam, 10, now has a Knox jersey, and Hope Rises has a donation.

Founded by former journalists Kate Glaser, Hope Rises is an organization dedicated to spreading goodwill and helping families in need.

“My 10-year-old son absolutely loves the Buffalo Bills with all of his heart, especially Dawson Knox,” mom Lauren said. “We met Knox about a month ago and Cam told him he was going to dress up like him for Halloween. Knox said tweet me that so I can see.”

Step 1: As instructed, Cam donned his Knox costume (complete with hair) and tagged Knox. He responded with, “Let’s GO Cam. I love it.”

Let’s GO Cam!! I love it!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) October 20, 2022

Lauren also tagged some of her friends among Bills fans, including Alyssa O’Reilly, aka @BillsMafiaGirl. O’Reilly is a Tonawanda native who now lives in Texas and purchased tickets for Bills fans to attend the playoff game in Kansas City last season and sent two Bengals fans to the AFC title game. She also is noted for "Flat Allen," a cardboard cutout of the Bills quarterback that made the rounds with her in New Orleans.

“She said the moment she got the notification from me it felt like destiny because she had just received her order of an autographed Knox jersey in the mail,” Lauren Hiller said. “She told me she wanted to send the jersey and then I said if she was going to do that I wanted to teach Cameron a lesson about paying it forward.

“I asked Alyssa if she had a charity that I could make a donation to and she had suggested Hope Rises. Cam suggested we send $88 to the charity.”

So why does Cam like Knox so much?

“I have always looked up to Knox based on the way he carries himself both on and off of the field,” Cam said. “He inspires me to be a better person and work hard. On the field, he doesn’t try to brag. He just goes out there and does his job. When I met him recently, he was so nice to me and that meant a lot. He didn’t have to be that nice, and he really was.”