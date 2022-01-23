 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How a crushed Bills hat became the latest symbol of fan base that travels everywhere
How a crushed Bills hat became the latest symbol of fan base that travels everywhere

  • Updated
Bills hat
Provided photo

Aaron Crocker of Rochester really liked his Bills hat, but despite being damaged on the trip to Kansas City, it has become something of a good luck charm thanks to the power of Bills Mafia and social media.

“Our luggage crushed my hat (in the back of the car) during the trip down,” Crocker said. “We noticed it while we got gas in Columbus.

“At first, I was just distraught that my cool Bills hat broke, but I left it on top of the gas station pump as a joke and a memento of a breadcrumb trail of the Bills Mafia coming to Kansas City.”

That’s where Dave Melgar comes in.

Melgar left Buffalo at about 1 a.m. Friday and stopped at the gas station in Columbus around 5:40 a.m. He saw a Bills hat on the gas pump and took to Twitter to see if he could find its owner, figuring the hat had been inadvertently left behind.

“I figured someone had dropped it before a Good Samaritan had popped it on top of the gas pump,” Melgar said. “So I grabbed it, and posted the picture. Twitter did the rest by helping share the picture.

“Turns out they unintentionally broke some of the straws, so they left the hat there as if it was a bat symbol of Bills fandom for everyone driving by.”

After being connected through social media, Melgar and Crocker are scheduled to meet before Sunday’s game at a Bills tailgate. 

“I’ll be wearing the hat,” said Melgar, who will be looking out for Crocker.

Crocker had not had a Twitter account before, but now he's tweeting at @BillsHatOwner. Pete Fitzgerald, who traveled to KC with Crocker, has changed his Twitter name to @BillsHatCrusher.

And another unique Bills Mafia moment is born.

Said Fitzgerald: “We had no idea that little inside joke would make such an impact.”

