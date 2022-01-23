How a crushed Bills hat became the latest symbol of fan base that travels everywhere

Aaron Crocker of Rochester really liked his Bills hat, but despite being damaged on the trip to Kansas City, it has become something of a good luck charm thanks to the power of Bills Mafia and social media.

“Our luggage crushed my hat (in the back of the car) during the trip down,” Crocker said. “We noticed it while we got gas in Columbus.

“At first, I was just distraught that my cool Bills hat broke, but I left it on top of the gas station pump as a joke and a memento of a breadcrumb trail of the Bills Mafia coming to Kansas City.”

Twitter! Someone lost their hat at a gas station during the drive to KC! Help me find the owner!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OGHBQpCFvU — NoShaveDave (@NoShaveDaveee) January 22, 2022

That’s where Dave Melgar comes in.