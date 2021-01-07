 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How a bettor won nearly $500K on a single-game parlay involving the Bills
0 comments

How a bettor won nearly $500K on a single-game parlay involving the Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Broncos Football

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets away from Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson on Dec. 19, 2020.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The richest victory on a single-game parlay in the NFL this season involved the Bills. 

A bettor wagered $1,000 on a six-leg parlay in the Bills' game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. The odd combination of events all happened, and the bettor earned $492,977.62, according to FanDuel.

Here's the rundown: 

•  Bills by 5.5 points: The Bills won, 48-19.

 Josh Allen anytime touchdown: Allen scored on a 24-yard run early in the second quarter. He would score another rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

 Alternate total of over 59.5: Total was 67. 

 Noah Fant anytime touchdown: Fant caught a 6-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left in the first half.

• Dawson Knox anytime touchdown: Knox caught the game's first score, at 4:05 of the first quarter. It was Knox's third TD catch of the year and ended a stretch of three in four games. 

• Devin Singletary anytime touchdown: Well, could you imagine getting this far and not winning? Singletary burst through for a 51-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining as the Bills kept the ball on the ground to run down the clock. It was Singletary's second and final rushing TD of the year. 

0 comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look back at the Bills' last 5 playoff games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News