How a bettor won nearly $500K on a single-game parlay involving the Bills

The richest victory on a single-game parlay in the NFL this season involved the Bills.

A bettor wagered $1,000 on a six-leg parlay in the Bills' game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. The odd combination of events all happened, and the bettor earned $492,977.62, according to FanDuel.

Here's the rundown:

• Bills by 5.5 points: The Bills won, 48-19.

• Josh Allen anytime touchdown: Allen scored on a 24-yard run early in the second quarter. He would score another rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

• Alternate total of over 59.5: Total was 67.

• Noah Fant anytime touchdown: Fant caught a 6-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left in the first half.

• Dawson Knox anytime touchdown: Knox caught the game's first score, at 4:05 of the first quarter. It was Knox's third TD catch of the year and ended a stretch of three in four games.

• Devin Singletary anytime touchdown: Well, could you imagine getting this far and not winning? Singletary burst through for a 51-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining as the Bills kept the ball on the ground to run down the clock. It was Singletary's second and final rushing TD of the year.