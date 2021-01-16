 Skip to main content
How 54 national analysts see the Bills-Ravens game in AFC playoffs
How 54 national analysts see the Bills-Ravens game in AFC playoffs

  • Updated
Bills Colts

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday at Bills Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr.

As kickoff gets closer, who do national media NFL writers and analysts think will win between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night? 

According to our partners at Tallysight.com, 52% of national media analysts who made their predictions have the Bills emerging with a victory. Overall, 62% of more than 300 respondents have the Bills winning and 58% have the Bills covering the minus-2.5 point spread. 

You can read predictions and comments by clicking here. The predictions begin with the national media analysts and continue to those who write about specific teams. 

Note: You do not need to register for Tallysight. If a modal pops up and asks for a sign-on, clip Explore Tallysight at the bottom of the modal and you can view the selections. 

See how News sports writers project the game

