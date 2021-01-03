Hot Reads: Bills go full-throttle to bury Dolphins, grab No. 2 playoff seed in season-finale

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 56-26 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Bills Stadium.

Hottest topic

The Bills decided not to play it safe in a regular-season finale that they could have approached as a preseason game.

That would have been understandable. The No. 2 playoff seed, which they earned with the win, wasn't such a huge prize that the Bills had to play Josh Allen or other starters for any length of time.

But that's what coach Sean McDermott did through the first half. And the Bills were their dominant selves.

With a 13-3 finish, the Bills have their most wins since 1991. They closed the season with a six-game winning streak and their third game this season with 40-plus points. It was the most points they've had since producing 54 against Kansas City in 2008, and the second-most against the Dolphins in series history. The previous high was 58 in 1966.

They also finished undefeated, 6-0, in the division for the first time in team history, and set a franchise record with 501 points.

The Dolphins (10-6), who played their starters the whole way, needed help in the later games Sunday to still make the postseason.