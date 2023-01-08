Hochul on Bills' stadium long-form deal: 'We are so close to being done'

In a week when everyone connected with the Buffalo Bills set aside other matters and focused on the recovery of injured safety Damar Hamlin, talk about finalizing the long-form deal for a new stadium faded into the deep background.

But it will likely be back in the public discourse shortly.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who came home to Western New York on Sunday for the Bills-New England Patriots game, told The News, “We’ll be making an announcement very soon.”

Hochul, who watched from a box with her husband, Bill, and wore a Bills jacket with Hamlin’s No. 3, said the state, Erie County, team and league are “just dotting I’s. We are so close to being done. It does take a long time, but it's going to happen.”

The essential elements of the deal for a projected $1.4 billion stadium to be built in Orchard Park were announced in late March, just before the April 1 deadline for the state budget.

New York is contributing $600 million to the project; Erie County, $250 million; and the Bills, $550 million plus cost overruns.

Since the announcement of that memorandum of understanding, lawyers from all sides have negotiated specifics of the long-form, detailed contracts. That included a community benefit agreement and the completion of an extensive environmental review process, among many details.

A key approval was expected to happen last Thursday at the county Legislature meeting, but that was moved to this week after Hamlin’s life-threatening injury last Monday night in Cincinnati.

Hochul also noted that the newly convened stadium board has to meet “one more time to say OK.”

She added, “I think we’re down to formalities.”

The deal calls for a 30-year lease on the new stadium, which could open as soon as 2026. It will be located across the street from Highmark Stadium, which will be torn down.

NFL owners approved the new lease, and a year-to-year extension of the current lease for Highmark, at league meetings last month.

“It has been a long but very worthwhile journey,” Hochul said. “This will be something that I know I'll be proud of for the rest of my life and that people in this community can be proud of: that we structured a deal that kept the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo at least 30 years. That is all I wanted to do, and we were successful.”