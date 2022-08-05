Highmark observations: Josh Allen, Gabe Davis look good before big crowd

Gabe Davis was the receiving star, and the Buffalo Bills’ offense put on an entertaining show for a big crowd Friday night at Highmark Stadium.

Here were the top observations from the Bills’ “Return of the Blue and Red” practice, before 35,911 in Orchard Park:

1. Davis shines

A lot of fantasy football fans are wondering what to make of the Davis, the third-year receiver stepping into a full-time starting role. Davis continued his excellent training camp performance with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns over four possessions by the starting offense.

Josh Allen had one his sharpest days of training camp, completing 18 of 26 passes. Three of Allen’s four drives ended with touchdown passes, the other ended with a punt.

Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 50 yards, most against rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

“If everybody’s doing their job, especially the O-line, Josh can be comfortable in doing his thing,” tackle Dion Dawkins said. “All of the credit and the glory goes to Josh Allen, 17. This big guy is going to do whatever it takes to keep him as clean as possible for as long as possible so he can continue to be great.”

The two-hour practice was not a scrimmage. There was no full tackling.

Davis caught a 5-yard TD pass over the middle to cap the first drive, a 13-play, 75-yard march. Devin Singletary’s 24-yard run off left end was the biggest gain.

Davis caught a 43-yard pass down the left sideline to key Allen’s second drive. There was some kind of coverage bust on rookie cornerback Christian Benford’s side of the field as Davis got wide open. Allen capped the drive with a 4-yard TD throw to tight end Dawson Knox.

Allen’s third drive got derailed by sacks. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds blitzed up the middle, and it was ruled an 11-yard sack. On a third-and-21 play, Ed Oliver burst through the line for a “would-be” sack.

But Allen got the offense back on track on his last drive, which started with a 12-yard pass to James Cook. Allen hit what appeared to be a 25-yard TD pass to Davis against Dane Jackson. But it was ruled Davis didn’t get both feet down in the end zone. After a scramble by Allen converted a fourth-and-11 situation, Allen hit Davis again over the middle for a 2-yard TD.

“That’s what superstars do,” Dawkins said. “Superstars make plays, big guys block. Keep the ball in the skinny guys’ hands and the big guys protect.”

2. Bates back

Ryan Bates, who has missed time with a minor camp injury, was back in the starting lineup at right guard, which appeared to help the protection. Bobby Hart started at left guard in place of injured Rodger Saffold. David Quessenberry started at right tackle in place of Spencer Brown, who continues to work on a limited basis.

“Any time we can have familiar faces in there, everybody is on the same page,” Dawkins said of Bates. “As I always explain ... it all goes in the bucket of speaking the same language. With Bates back in, everybody’s just a little bit more on the same language base because we’re familiar with what he’s doing.”

Cody Ford took snaps at guard with the first team on the last two drives.

3. Matt vs. Matt

The Bills’ punters each hit four punts during a special-teams segment, and there was no clear advantage. Matt Haack’s unofficial hang times were 4.57, 4.65, 3.96 and 4.21. Call it 2 for 4 good punts. Matt Araiza’s hang times were 3.32, 3.67, 3.97 (on a good directional punt that went 50 yards) and 4.69 (on a punt that went 70 yards). Call it 2 for 4, as well. During the 11-on-11 period, Haack had a 4.42 hang-time on a 38-yard punt. Araiza had two punts, neither successful. The first was a punt from midfield that was a touchback. The second was from his own end zone that had a 2.9 hang time but had good distance. Araiza was the holder on field goals for Tyler Bass, who made tries from 52 and 53 yards with ease.

4. Injury report

Not practicing were Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Marquez Stevenson, Ike Boettger, Eli Ankou, Greg Mancz, Saffold and Tavon Austin. Jaquan Johnson took Poyer’s spot and joined Micah Hyde with the first unit to start the practice, but the safeties rotated a lot. Elam started in White’s spot at cornerback, but Benford continued to get some snaps with the starters.

5. Other highlights

The NFL officiating crew of referee Jerome Booger was in attendance for a second straight day. Booger, a retired commercial insurance underwriter, is in his 19th year as an NFL official and his 17th year as a referee. It was a pretty clean practice, with only one pre-snap penalty.

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir had three catches for 63 yards, including a nice grab on a 25-yard TD pass from Matt Barkley against cornerback Tim Harris.

The first-team offense did not have to deal with Von Miller. He was kept out of full-team work. Defensive end Greg Rousseau had a sack. Carlos Basham had a good practice, with a run stuff on Zack Moss, a sack of Case Keenum, a bat-down and a couple hurries. Keenum didn’t direct any TD drives, but he had a 34-yard pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney against safety Josh Thomas.