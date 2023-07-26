Bills coach Sean McDermott opened training camp with a news conference at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday morning.

Here are some of the highlights:

• Linebacker Tyler Matakevich has a calf injury and that is why he is starting camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. He can come off the list whenever he is cleared to begin practicing and remains on the 90-man roster.

• Safety Damar Hamlin will be a "full go" at training camp and will go at 100%. He will help dictate the pace.

• Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle also will be full go. He participated in a limited basis in the spring.

• On wide receiver Stefon Diggs: "We're in a good spot. Stef is ready to practice." Diggs is scheduled to speak to reporters after practice.

• On the lessons of 2022: "We definitely look at what's ahead of us as opposed to what's behind us. Those experiences you take with us from a learning standpoint or an experience standpoint, like Damar's situation and many other situations. It makes you stronger as you go forward. That's a lesson to my kids and everyone out there.

• On Kaiir Elam: "It's just continue to grow more than anything. He works extremely hard. This game is important to him. Being good is important to him. He goes out there and competes, just like the rest of them do."

• On middle linebacker: "I don't what to put a hard spot on when that's going to be declared. There is a value to making that decision sooner than later. We'll know when we know. We have to let that play out here in camp. See who leads the defense in the right way, because that's a big part of that situation. I'm excited about players we have at that position and watching them develop."

• On Leonard Floyd: "We've got questions we have to get answered at camp, middle linebacker, corner, with Leonard, particular to the question, that relationship has to grow. He got here with two weeks left in the spring. We need to understand what he does best and he needs to learn the intricacies of our system. This will be getting to know time for us and for him."

• On Von Miller: "I'm fully confident that he'll be ready." McDermott said he has faith in Miller and head athletic trainer Nate Breske to decide the "cadence" at which Miller progresses.

• On Josh Allen's focus: "He's a man of the people. He's a teammate. He has great awareness. He said to me, are you excited to be back at camp? I said to him the same question. He loves camp. That doesn't come out of every player's mouth when he's going to live in a college dorm. He really enjoys his teammates. He likes the fellowship, so that's part of who he is. If I were one of his older teammates, I would appreciate that he understands that urgency that way."

• On going away to camp: We talk about two things at the opening meeting that we had last night. Why we go away to camp. I don't know how many teams still do it. I think it's because of the advances in resources and facilities. We feel the same about our facility (in Orchard Park). We feel there's value in getting away to camp. A big piece is building the relationships. Guys can hang out after practice. Time talking football or playing cards or whatever it is. That chemistry is important. That bond is important. Hard to get that during the season. It's go, go, go, go. We're trying to build an identity of our football team once the pads come on. That's hard to build that and being a physical football team once the season starts.

• On Dalton Kincaid: "Let the guy have one practice. Let him get out there today and enjoy it and put his helmet on. Be in front of the fans. Then we can talk about how many catches and where he plays."

• On the green dot on defense: "Ideally, I'd like it be the middle linebacker, but I'm open to it being another position. ... We'll see how it all shakes out."