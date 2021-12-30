'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19

The tears didn’t come immediately, but, eventually, the emotion overcame Dion Dawkins.
The Bills left tackle has had a year of extreme ups and downs. On Dec. 17, he was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list after testing positive for coronavirus a second time. His first bout in the summer hospitalized him for four days. He pushed through to play the next 13 weeks, before he had to return to isolating.
So five days after he tested positive again, he was alone in his basement when general manager Brandon Beane called. Dawkins had been selected to the Pro Bowl, the first nod in his five-year career. It came during the most challenging year of his professional career.
“I’m in the basement with an Xbox controller in my hand and Call of Duty on the screen and, literally, just in tears. Honestly, tears,” Dawkins said. “It wasn’t like bawling tears, but it was just relief tears. Like, ‘Dag. The people see my pain, and they see my passion, but they see me working.’”
On the right track
Beane called around 8 p.m., Dawkins said. It was a goal ahead of the season the two had discussed, though it was less about the accolade, and more to be playing at a high level in year five.
“It just shows that you've been doing great things,” Dawkins recalled Beane saying. “It's not always been perfect, but you've been on a track to do great things.”
Dawkins hung up, still tear-free. Then came all the texts.
“As I’m sitting there and as I’m thinking, 8:30 comes, 9 o'clock comes, and my phone is just going crazy,” Dawkins said. “And I'm just like, ‘Dag. This is real.’ And it was just amazing. It was really amazing. But yes, I was by myself in the basement with my Xbox, and it was just me.”
The solitude of receiving all the congratulations was a sharp contrast to the play that got him there. When Dawkins reflects on the honor, it’s only a few seconds before he brings up his teammates.
“I would never even be in that picture if Josh ain’t do what Josh does, or Diggs doesn't catch the way that he catches, or Beasley isn't at the top of his game,” Dawkins told The Buffalo News. “And if Ike (Boettger) isn’t communicating or if Mitch (Morse) isn't doing what he's doing. It's just honestly a credit to the guys around me that are helping the situation. Because I'm not nothing without them.
“And when they give me that golden star, that golden star is a bunch of pieces of all of the guys around me.”
Dawkins’ close bond with his teammates has helped him on the field, but also in his most recent battle with Covid-19. After seeing all he went through this summer, his second round was a gut punch. It didn’t help that the news came on a Friday, ahead of the Week 14 game against the Panthers.
“We also kind of had a guttural reaction, when we hear a guy like Dion gets it twice,” center Mitch Morse said Sunday. “This is something that we hadn't really seen before.”
Staying alone
Dawkins was floored, too. Now having Covid-19 a second time, he knew what he wanted to do differently. In the summer, he would occasionally come upstairs in a mask to use the kitchen or to shower. He was cautious, but not so quarantined that he didn’t see his family in passing.
“This time, it was more so cut and dry. Like, ‘Look, I don’t want you to come near me at all. I don’t want you to see me,’ " he said. “It was more so like playing the keep-away game with my family. … I didn’t want them to get Covid helping me. I just tried to stay away, because the first time I did it wrong, and everybody got sick, and it was scary.
If he needed to come upstairs for anything, he made sure his family was in another room. They left plates of food at the top of the stairs and walked away before he would open the door, grab the meal and retreat down the steps.
Dawkins would FaceTime his daughter, Dalilah, who was upstairs in the house while he stayed in the basement. It brought quick relief to check in, followed by the anguish of feeling so separate from someone one floor up.
“She’s like, ‘No, I want to see Daddy!’” Dawkins said. “And I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta go. I can’t take it.’ ”
Dawkins’ second bout with Covid-19 was easier from a physical standpoint. His symptoms included a sore throat, cough, stuffy nose and headaches. The first three days were a lot harder, but his symptoms cleared up after that.
“I wasn’t in aching pain where I couldn’t function,” he said. “I was still functional this time. The first time, I was unfunctional. I was sleeping the whole time.
The mental aspect, though, was grueling. He missed his family and his team. Ahead of his second case of Covid-19, Dawkins had played 77 consecutive games for the Bills, dating back to his rookie year. Even as a rookie, he started the majority of his games, and had not missed a start since Week 10 of 2017.
“Being available is better than anything else in this league,” Dawkins said.
After having to bounce back from his hospitalization, where he lost more than 15 pounds, he had spent all season trying to get better and better.
“I think a lot of people, like, downplay it,” he said. “A lot of people downplay Covid, and they downplay the situation that I was in.”
Leaning on others
Dawkins isn’t looking to be coddled. He just wants to be honest about the highs and lows.
“I finally get my feet back under me, and then I get Covid again,” Dawkins said. “…. I'm just thankful that I made it out. I don’t want people to shy away from it, but it’s hard.”
“He's very resilient,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s had some experiences that some people haven't had at all. He’s had two of those situations. So, I’m sure he's learned a lot going through those, about himself and about how tough he is mentally, and what this game means to him, having lost it for a period of time, and now being able to get it back.”
Dawkins said that he and McDermott have gotten closer over the ordeal, with McDermott checking in on a deeper level, and making it a point to let Dawkins know he was appreciated. Teammates were reaching out, too. Dawkins was grateful for the range of messages. It was good to hear his teammates were thinking about him. It was also good to get sent funny videos on Instagram. And on a logistical front, Bills players kept him updated on how practice was going ahead of the rematch with the Patriots.
“My guys honestly just kept me there. They kept me there,” Dawkins said Sunday. “They kept me in the loop. At first it was scary, of course, because I'm like, ‘Dag, I was down bad, and now I'm down here again, and like, what could happen?’ “
Dawkins has been unreserved all season talking about the lingering effects of Covid-19. Ahead of Week 2, he described how his “body went through a drastic tragedy.” Eleven weeks later, he used a similar phrase in early December when explaining how his body still feels different every day.
“It’s just dealing with the mental part of trying to control your body that you thought that you knew, but now you really don’t know,” he said. “It’s just trying to figure out exactly what your body is, after it went through the tragedy of Covid.”
When Dawkins expounds on this idea of a tragedy, he starts with the idea that the human body is profound. That we take for granted the body’s abilities to adapt and repair.
“You can cut your finger, and your body heals itself. You could be hot, and your body starts sweating, so it can try to cool you down. You could have a growl in your stomach, and your body is telling you it's time to eat. Your body is just very responsive,” he said. “Then, you have this virus that jumps in your body that just messes up everything. It just shocks your entire body.
“You can't smell, you can't taste. You have a headache. You really can't think. You're tired, your back is hurting, and your body is extremely hot. You're hot, and you can't really cool down. And your body, it's just going through these tragic messages that your body is sending that it can't find the right answer to help your body recover.
“So, because your body is going through all these different communication errors, there's no chance for recovery. Your body just starts going into – how I’d seen it, it was just like a graveyard. Everything just starts to shut down. And that's kind of what mine did. It just started to shut down. And when I say tragic, that's what I refer to.”
In August, Dawkins described his four days in the hospital as “one of the lowest points that I've ever been.” His case – both of being hospitalized and, months later, getting Covid-19 a second time – is one of the more harrowing in the NFL. He also plays on a team where players have been notably and vocally skeptical about the Covid-19 vaccine. But Dawkins says it has not been hard for him to navigate that range of extremes on the team.
“In my mind, people make their own decisions,” he said. “Like if they don't want the help, if they don't want to listen to the scientists or whoever, then so be it. Everybody has their own opinions.”
Bouncing back
Teammates who have gotten Covid-19 have known they can ask him anything. Earlier this season, when Star Lotulelei ended up on the Covid-19 list, the defensive tackle texted Dawkins for advice on chest pain. Dawkins knows it’s different for every person, but he gives tips when he can.
“If Covid ever gets to anybody that's reading this, just make sure that you hydrate and you take the quarantine serious, you isolate yourself,” Dawkins said. “You just stay away, because the one thing that we don't want is this thing to keep spreading, and it's already hard enough. Everybody's just trying to do their part, and we'll see where life brings us in 2022.”
The Pro Bowler is ending 2021 on a better note.
Shortly after he wound up with Covid-19 again, Bills staff dropped off equipment he could use at his house once he was ready. Kettlebells and bands joined him in his basement. Five or six days after he tested positive, he began to do kettlebell swings and pushups in his Covid-19 lair. On Christmas, he got the good news that he had been activated off the Covid-19 in time for the next day’s game.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I was definitely shocked.”
The plan was for Dawkins to be an emergency backup Sunday. When Boettger went down with a ruptured Achilles early in the second quarter, Dawkins came in at left tackle. He ended up playing 75% of snaps on offense. He had a two-pancake play late in the fourth quarter, bringing two Patriots to the ground about 20 yards apart as the Bills converted on third-and-10.
But before all that, he had to get there.
“It was like an emergency rush,” he said, on the timing of getting activated.
He had about an hour to get to the facility for practice. He wasn’t going to have time to go home again before the team took off for New England around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he said.
“I just packed my Bills sweatsuit, my phone charger, my iPad, a toothbrush, underwear, and threw it all in the bag and just got going,” Dawkins said. “It was probably the lightest bag I've ever packed.”
After all he's carried this year, it was a welcome change.