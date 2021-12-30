'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19

Bouncing back

Teammates who have gotten Covid-19 have known they can ask him anything. Earlier this season, when Star Lotulelei ended up on the Covid-19 list, the defensive tackle texted Dawkins for advice on chest pain. Dawkins knows it’s different for every person, but he gives tips when he can.

“If Covid ever gets to anybody that's reading this, just make sure that you hydrate and you take the quarantine serious, you isolate yourself,” Dawkins said. “You just stay away, because the one thing that we don't want is this thing to keep spreading, and it's already hard enough. Everybody's just trying to do their part, and we'll see where life brings us in 2022.”

The Pro Bowler is ending 2021 on a better note.

Shortly after he wound up with Covid-19 again, Bills staff dropped off equipment he could use at his house once he was ready. Kettlebells and bands joined him in his basement. Five or six days after he tested positive, he began to do kettlebell swings and pushups in his Covid-19 lair. On Christmas, he got the good news that he had been activated off the Covid-19 in time for the next day’s game.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I was definitely shocked.”