'He's a special guy': How Isaiah McKenzie has grown to become an integral part of the Bills' offense

Rarely would an Isaiah McKenzie news conference be described as serious.

When the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver’s not jokingly referring to himself as the “face of the franchise,” he’s continuing his ongoing beef with safety Micah Hyde when he meets with the media.

It’s all in good fun, of course, which is probably the best word to describe McKenzie, a 5-foot-8, 173-pound ball of energy. Rarely does McKenzie – "Lil’ Dirty" to his teammates – not have a smile on his face.

“I know the media, you kind of get lost in the good times of it, and the jokes of it, but he works extremely hard,” fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “One thing about 'Lil’ Dirty' is he puts a lot of time in. He’s super fast, he’s dedicated to his craft, and he’s been consistent. That’s why you can trust him. You can hang your hat on that. Lil’ Dirty is gonna do his job."

Even Hyde, who is frequently in McKenzie’s crosshairs, acknowledges that.

“He's a class clown, so everybody doesn't take him as serious, but when it comes down to it, we know he's going to go out there and do his thing,” Hyde said. “He definitely is one of the harder workers.”

The results of that hard work will be on display on the biggest of stages Thursday, as the Bills travel to Los Angeles to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season against the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m., NBC). After a strong training camp and preseason, McKenzie enters the season opener atop the depth chart at slot receiver – a position manned admirably by Cole Beasley the last three seasons.

“I guess that's the perception: If you're a hard worker, you're supposed to look like a hard worker,” McKenzie said. "You're not supposed to have a smile on your face. You're supposed to look like you work hard every day. For me, I know I work hard every day. They see it. It shows each and every year when I come out here and I do make the team when I'm on the bubble, or when I do get my opportunities, I seize those opportunities, because I've been working for them.

“Even though I've got a smile on my face, I joke around, I still handle what I've got to handle off the field, in the weight room, in the meeting room, I still handle my business … but at the same time I still want to be me. I want to have a smile on my face. I want to have fun, I want to keep everybody up when they're down. I still want to be that guy that everyone can come to and talk to, just to get their mind off things, but at the same time, I know I have to work hard.”

Big shoes to fill

The Bills released Beasley after the 2021 season with one year left on his contract in large part to save salary cap space. In his three years in Buffalo, Beasley was targeted 325 times – at least 106 times in each season – and finished with 231 receptions. After making 67 catches in his first year with the team, Beasley had 82 receptions in each of the last two years.

“ ‘Bease’ was definitely the best slot I've ever been around,” third-year receiver Gabe Davis said. “I know Isaiah feels the same way. … Now, with Cole Beasley being gone, it's kind of his turn to step up and make plays. I feel like he was always prepared for it. He just knows how to play his game and play to his strengths, and I'm excited to see what the year has for him.”

McKenzie has never had even 40 targets in any of his previous five NFL seasons, so if he stays healthy and ends up being the team’s main slot receiver, he’ll blow past that number with ease.

“That's what I've been working toward,” he said. “I've been behind ‘Bease,’ for, what, three years? I feel like I can take over that position. The team feels like it, upstairs feels like it, and they're going to give me an opportunity to do that. It starts Thursday night.”

“He'll be his own person, his own player,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Cole was phenomenal in there for us. I think Isaiah will do a good job just the same in terms of what he does and how he does things. A little bit of a different player, but I've been very impressed with Isaiah overall. He came back in the spring, re-signed, obviously, and he's a big part of what we do.”

It’s not all that often a player entering his sixth season is in line for such an expanded role. That’s a credit to McKenzie for seeing it through with the Bills, and the organization for continuing to believe in the player.

“I think Isaiah has done a great job throughout his whole career,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He’s like any young player. He just wants an opportunity. He’s kind of waited and been a great teammate behind these guys in his role. Now he’s in a position where his role can expand and I think he’s excited about that opportunity and eager to take advantage of it. As a coordinator and a coach, you really want guys who are hungry, who really want to go out and be part of an offense and go out and prove themselves. He’s one of those guys on the young end of the spectrum. Then you want guys who are on their second, third, fourth … contract to still say hungry and have that mentality. Having guys like Isaiah around I think helps feed that energy for everybody else.”

McKenzie, 27, came to the Bills on a waiver claim from the Denver Broncos in 2018. Since that time, he’s signed three separate contracts with the Bills – the last of which was for two years and worth up to $4.4 million.

“He knows his job. Every time we put him in there, he seems like he's doing the right thing,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “His explosiveness after the catch, as well as creating separation before the catch, there’s really not too many guys in the league that can run with him. He's extremely quick, extremely fast. He's going to be a great asset for our offense, and to see him mature over the last few years that he's been here -- he's my longest tenured receiver, so I've got a really good relationship and rapport with him. To see him grow from then until now, not just in football, but in life, it's been really, really fun to watch and be a part of. He's a special guy.”

A steady climb

McKenzie played receiver at American Heritage High School in his native South Florida, but when he got to college at Georgia, he was used mostly as a returner his first two seasons. It wasn’t until his junior year that he became the Bulldogs’ primary slot receiver. He finished the 2016 season with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns, then declared for the NFL draft. The Broncos made him a fifth-round pick in 2017, and used him mostly as a returner during his rookie season. When he got to the Bills, the team used him mostly as a “gadget guy” on offense in 2019 and 2020, because the team had a Pro Bowl returner in Andre Roberts.

There have been flashes, though, that McKenzie was capable of more. In the 2020 season finale against Miami, with the Bills resting some of their starters, McKenzie led the team with six catches for 65 yards and returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown. It was the Week 16 win over New England last year, however, that truly showed McKenzie’s offensive potential. With Beasley and Davis out after positive Covid-19 tests, McKenzie responded with a career game, finishing with 11 catches for 125 yards in a must-win game that sent the Bills onto a second consecutive divisional title.

That came less than a month after he was benched for two games following a costly lost fumble against the Colts on a kick return in Week 11.

“If you look at his story and what he's been through in his life, it's kind of a microcosm of what last year was,” Allen said. “Ups and downs, but just continued to fight through it, put his head down. And now he's our No. 1 slot and going to contribute a lot to our offense this year.”

McKenzie said he didn’t let being benched last season change his mindset. He simply put his head down and worked at practice, confident that he’d get another chance, and when he did, he’d make the most of it.

“I still tell people, in my position, a lot of guys wouldn't last,” McKenzie said. “They're good enough to play, but you have a guy ahead of you that's been a great slot receiver in this league like Cole Beasley and you're the backup, you've got to take what they give you, basically. You know you're working hard each and every day, and they see you upstairs, they see you on film in practice, but it's like, even though you're working hard, you know you've got to wait your turn, and I feel like I've waited my turn. I've been humble. When my opportunities came, I seized them. I did whatever I could behind the scenes so when this time came – like now, starting role, no starting role, but more chances – that I'm ready for it.”

A weight room beast

At 173 pounds, McKenzie is the lightest player on the Bills’ roster. He’s also not shy about telling his teammates, that pound for pound, he’s the strongest. It’s more than just talk, though. McKenzie can bench press 325 pounds and squat 445 pounds – which are elite numbers for someone his size.

“In the weight room I've always been pretty strong, but each and every year I feel like I'm getting stronger,” he said. “Usually in your sixth year, you kind of already know you are, but I feel like I just keep growing, I keep getting better.”

The Bills seemed to feel the same in the offseason when they gave McKenzie a two-year contract for the first time, but they also didn’t just hand him the job, either. Signing veteran Jamison Crowder presented another challenge for McKenzie.

“I knew it wasn't going to be easy, because he's a good slot receiver, as well,” McKenzie said. “In OTAs and then camp, in my mind, I told myself, 'I've got to separate myself. I've got to take advantage of every opportunity.' I've been here for a while. I know this offense. I'm getting better at the slot position, I'm reading defenses, I know coverages, I've just got to go out there and show them that I can do it. At camp, it showed.”

Even Hyde has taken notice.

“The opportunities that he’s had in the past, he's opened some eyes,” the safety said. “He's had some big plays, big games, so it's on him to go out there and keep it up. It's not about being Cole Beasley. It's not about being any other slot in the league. Just be yourself. ... Execute how you do.”

Has this been painful, Hyde was asked, saying all these nice things about McKenzie?

“It is. I say nice things about him all the time,” he said, “but I would never say it to his face.”