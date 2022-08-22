'He's a baller': Bills' Stefon Diggs ranked at No. 26 in NFL Top 100 players

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was ranked at No. 26 in the NFL’s Top 100 players revealed Sunday on the NFL Network.

“He’s a baller,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said in the video profile.

Diggs was No. 11 in last year’s player rankings after his first season with the Bills. With a total of 2,760 yards, Diggs has the most yards by any receiver in his first two years with a new team. Diggs had 103 catches on 164 targets for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

“His best physical trait is going up and catching the ball,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “There’s not too many 50-50 balls that he doesn’t come down with. It’s going to be him or nobody. … He will go after anybody, anything at any time. He’s got our backs and I think everybody sees that on Sundays.”

Said Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, “With Diggs, they have him the whole route tree and options to do a lot of different thing, throwing short, he can run deep. … I think that’s what makes him dangerous. You have to be on your P’s and Q’s.”

Diggs is the fourth Bills player revealed on the list thus far, following Von Miller at No. 93, Micah Hyde at No. 50 and Jordan Poyer at No. 45. The top 20 spots will be revealed Sunday.