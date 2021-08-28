Here's what's important about the Bills' preseason (it's not the record)

The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.
That’s the main thing we learned from the Bills’ exhibition season, which concluded Saturday with a 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Bills are in better position to weather injuries this season than they have been at any point in the Sean McDermott-Brandon Beane regime.
We didn’t learn any more than that.
The fact Josh Allen on Saturday threw two oh-my-God completions – one to Gabe Davis for a touchdown and one across his body on a dead run to Cole Beasley – didn’t tell us anything we didn’t know.
Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.
Allen is so much fun to watch, and he plays with the joy of a 12-year-old, and he’s the man with The Golden Gun. We all knew that already.
Notice the quote marks. Green Bay held 31 players out of the game, including 20 of 22 starters. The Packers led the NFL in blitzes of six or more men last year. In the first quarter Saturday, Allen dropped back 15 times. Green Bay didn’t blitz once.
Pittsburgh is bringing one of the three best front fours in the NFL to town in two weeks. It’s not going to look this easy for the Men of Daboll on Sept. 12.
We interrupt this analysis for an annual public service announcement: The Bills were 0-4 the year they went to their first Super Bowl, 1990. The Detroit Lions were 4-0 in preseason the year they went 0-16 (2008).
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run.
The fact the Bills went 3-0 this summer means nothing. Or that they have won eight straight in the preseason dating back to 2018. You probably won’t remember the score of Saturday’s game a month from now.
Now back to what does matter.
The Bills’ have some impressive depth in a lot of places – defensive line, receiver, running back and quarterback; and the backup linebackers aren’t bad, either.
The Bills have had remarkably good health the past four years under McDermott.
They lost the fifth fewest games by starters to injuries last year, according to a News study. They had the healthiest team in the NFL in 2019. They lost the fourth fewest games by starters in 2018 and tied for ninth fewest in McDermott’s first year, 2017.
McDermott and his training staff deserve credit for that, no doubt. But there is some luck involved. The yearly injury rankings show that no team is immune from the injury bug forever.
Last year, Jerry Hughes going out for a month with a high-ankle sprain would have been a frightening thought. (He didn’t miss a game to injury in 2020.) This year, the defense could weather that kind of loss.
Rookie Greg Rousseau had another hit on the quarterback Saturday. So did A.J. Epenesa. Rookie Carlos Basham set the edge to stop a power run by Green Bay on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter. We don’t know if the defensive ends are going to be great this year, but we know they Bills have seven very capable players at the position.
If Stefon Diggs went down for a few weeks, it would not cause offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to change the personality of the attack. The Bills are six deep at receiver. And that doesn’t count rookie speedster Marquez Stevenson, who could land on the practice squad and looks like he could step right in for Isaiah McKenzie, at least on a short-term basis.
(McKenzie got his first vaccination shot this week after being fined by the NFL. I’d have thought Stevenson’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in Chicago last week would have been enough to convince him to get the shot.)
Matt Breida looks better than T.J. Yeldon as the third running back. Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates are pretty good interior line backups.
Even if Allen goes down for a few weeks – heaven forbid – the Bills are in better position to weather his short-term absence than ever before. Mitch Trubisky, 29-21 as a starter, is better than former No. 2 Matt Barkley. Trubisky looked good this summer.
Not that there aren’t things to worry about, even for a Super Bowl contender.
Will the Bills' pass rush be good enough against elite competition, like Kansas City, Tennessee and Tampa Bay? Rousseau looked more ready to contribute this summer than many people expected. But most of his work came against backup tackles.
Are the Bills good enough at No. 2 cornerback against elite offenses?
Is Spencer Brown good enough to be the No. 3 swing offensive tackle?
Is the running game much improved?
There are plenty of things preseason simply can’t tell you.
The Bills weathered the preseason in reasonably good health. The roster is deeper than most people can remember. It has been a good summer.