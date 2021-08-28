Here's what's important about the Bills' preseason (it's not the record)

Rookie Greg Rousseau had another hit on the quarterback Saturday. So did A.J. Epenesa. Rookie Carlos Basham set the edge to stop a power run by Green Bay on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter. We don’t know if the defensive ends are going to be great this year, but we know they Bills have seven very capable players at the position.

If Stefon Diggs went down for a few weeks, it would not cause offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to change the personality of the attack. The Bills are six deep at receiver. And that doesn’t count rookie speedster Marquez Stevenson, who could land on the practice squad and looks like he could step right in for Isaiah McKenzie, at least on a short-term basis.

(McKenzie got his first vaccination shot this week after being fined by the NFL. I’d have thought Stevenson’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in Chicago last week would have been enough to convince him to get the shot.)

Matt Breida looks better than T.J. Yeldon as the third running back. Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates are pretty good interior line backups.

Even if Allen goes down for a few weeks – heaven forbid – the Bills are in better position to weather his short-term absence than ever before. Mitch Trubisky, 29-21 as a starter, is better than former No. 2 Matt Barkley. Trubisky looked good this summer.