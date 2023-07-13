Each NFL team, including the Buffalo Bills, received $372 million from the league's national pot that is divided among the 32 teams in 2022, according to Front Office Sports.

The majority of the payment – $249 million – comes from the NFL media rights deals that bring in more than $10 billion annually and will continue to rise.

The per-team distribution represents an increase from $343.75 million for each team in 2021 and it has grown from $244 million per team for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The league garnered nearly $12 billion in national revenue in 2022, an increase by 7% over the $11.1 billion in 2021, Forbes said.

That does not include local revenue. As private entities, teams are not required to disclose their revenues, with the exception of the publicly owned Green Bay Packers. The Packers reported $231.7 million in local revenue in its annual report last summer for April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

While it is not an exact measure for each team, the Packers' figures are generally used to provide an estimate for each team. Local revenue includes the money teams make from ticket sales, local sponsorships and merchandise.

The Packers shareholders meeting is July 24.