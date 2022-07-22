Here's how much the Bills and each NFL team made in national revenue in 2021-22

Each of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, received $347 million in national revenue for 2021-22, as the business of the NFL continues to boom.

That figure was revealed Friday as the publicly owned Green Bay Packers released financial data from the fiscal year April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The only publicly owned team in the NFL, the Packers are required to disclose their year-end financial documents. By doing so, the Packers provide a rare glimpse into the mega-money world of the NFL.

NFL teams shared a total of $11.1 billion in television and sponsorship money in the 2021-22 fiscal year and that total does not reflect the massive new TV deals agreed to last year.

National revenue increased 12% year over year from $309.7 billion per team. In a five year period, it has risen from $244 million for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The amount will continue to soar as a result of the TV deals, but the league has also seen a revenue increase from the 17th regular season game, additional playoff games and interest from new sponsors.

The Packers had $231.7 million in local revenue, an increase of more than three times the revenue in the 2020 season when fans in most cities were not allowed to attend games. The Packers had $210.9 million in local revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which includes the 2019 season.

Local revenue includes the money teams make from ticket sales, local sponsorships and merchandise.

The Bills did not have fans in the stadium in the 2020 regular season and then had about 6,600 fans allowed for each of the two playoff games.

The Packers’ financial documents listed a $77 million profit for 2021-22. The Packers have 539,000 shareholders.

According to Sportico’s team valuations released in September, the Packers ranked 15th in the NFL with a value of $3.47 billion.

The Bills were ranked No. 30 with a listed value of $2.5 billion, ahead of only the Detroit Lions ($2.44 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals ($2.4 billion). The Bills rank as the 49th most valuable team among all major North American sports franchises, Sportico said.

The Cowboys were the most valuable NFL team at $6.92 billion. The average NFL team is worth $3.65 billion.