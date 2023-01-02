Here's AFC playoff picture entering Bills vs. Bengals on Monday night

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Week 17 before the Bills and Bengals play on "Monday Night Football" (y-indicates playoff berth; x-indicates division winner):
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 17
xy-1. Chiefs 13-3 8-3 Beat Bronocos, 27-24
xy-2. Bills 12-3 8-2 at Bengals, Monday
y-3. Bengals 11-4 7-3 vs. Bills, Monday
4. Jaguars 8-8 7-4 Beat Texans, 31-3
Wild cards
y-5. Chargers 10-6 7-4 beat Rams, 31-20
y-6. Ravens 10-6 6-5 Lost at Steelers, 16-13
7. Patriots 8-8 6-5 Beat Dolphins, 23-21
In the hunt
8. Dolphins 8-8 6-5 Lost at Patriots, 23-21
9. Steelers 8-8 4-7 Beat Ravens, 16-13
10. Titans 7-9 5-6 Lost to Cowboys, 27-13 (Thurs).