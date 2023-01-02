 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's AFC playoff picture entering Bills vs. Bengals on Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bears Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Week 17 before the Bills and Bengals play on "Monday Night Football" (y-indicates playoff berth; x-indicates division winner): 

Sd. Team      Overall     Conf.           Week 17

xy-1. Chiefs        13-3          8-3           Beat  Bronocos, 27-24           

xy-2. Bills           12-3          8-2            at Bengals, Monday

y-3. Bengals      11-4           7-3            vs. Bills, Monday

4. Jaguars        8-8             7-4             Beat Texans, 31-3  

Wild cards 

y-5. Chargers     10-6       7-4             beat Rams, 31-20

y-6. Ravens       10-6         6-5           Lost at Steelers, 16-13 

7. Patriots        8-8       6-5              Beat Dolphins, 23-21       

In the hunt 

8. Dolphins      8-8        6-5               Lost at Patriots, 23-21 

9. Steelers      8-8        4-7              Beat Ravens, 16-13  

10. Titans         7-9        5-6              Lost to Cowboys, 27-13 (Thurs).

