Here are the various AFC playoff combinations and how they impact the Bills

As we enter Week 17 of the NFL regular season, only eight teams are in play for seven AFC playoff spots, making the permutations a bit easier. The NFC is a whole other matter.

For the Bills, the question is the No. 2 seed.

• A Bills win against Miami and they are the second seed regardless of what else happens.

• A Bills loss and a Pittsburgh win against Cleveland, and the Steelers are No. 2 and the Bills are No. 3.

• A Bills loss and a Cleveland win, and the Bills are No. 2, by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Steelers.

As for the opponent, there are five options: Miami, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Tennessee and Baltimore.

The chart below identifies the combination and the potential matchups.

If the Bills win, six scenarios have a rematch with Miami, and four scenarios have the Bills facing Cleveland and four have them facing Baltimore.

If the Bills lose Sunday, Cleveland is the most likely opponent.

Here’s your AFC playoff seeding scenarios. If this were a year under the previous playoff format, @colts would have only 4 paths to a wildcard spot. Thanks to the 7-seed, they now have 7. pic.twitter.com/PF0OI8V0QJ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 3, 2021