Here are the various AFC playoff combinations and how they impact the Bills
Here are the various AFC playoff combinations and how they impact the Bills

  • Updated
Bills Steelers fourth

Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines on Dec. 14, 2020.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

As we enter Week 17 of the NFL regular season, only eight teams are in play for seven AFC playoff spots, making the permutations a bit easier. The NFC is a whole other matter. 

For the Bills, the question is the No. 2 seed. 

• A Bills win against Miami and they are the second seed regardless of what else happens. 

• A Bills loss and a Pittsburgh win against Cleveland, and the Steelers are No. 2 and the Bills are No. 3. 

• A Bills loss and a Cleveland win, and the Bills are No. 2, by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Steelers. 

As for the opponent, there are five options: Miami, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Tennessee and Baltimore. 

The chart below identifies the combination and the potential matchups. 

If the Bills win, six scenarios have a rematch with Miami, and four scenarios have the Bills facing Cleveland and four have them facing Baltimore. 

If the Bills lose Sunday, Cleveland is the most likely opponent. 

