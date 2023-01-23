 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the Buffalo Bills pending free agents; plenty of decisions to be made

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is among the team's high-profile unrestricted free agents. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
As is the case with every team, roster turnover is part of the business of the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.

Here is the list of players, with much debate to ensue as the offseason begins:

Unrestricted free agents

LB Tremaine Edmunds

QB Case Keenum

S Jordan Poyer

OL Rodger Saffold

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Shaq Lawson

LB Tyler Matakevich

WR Jamison Crowder

OL David Quessenberry

RB Taiwan Jones

P Sam Martin

OL Greg Van Roten

OL Ike Boettger

WR Jake Kumerow

S Dean Marlowe

OL Bobby Hart

LB A.J. Klein

OL Justin Murray

RB Devin Singletary 

S Jaquan Johnson

TE Tommy Sweeney 

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary talks with reporters about the need to get "over the hump" as the Buffalo Bills clean out their lockers after the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game.

Restricted or exclusive rights free agents 

LB Tyrel Dodson 

CB Dane Jackson 

CB/S Cam Lewis

