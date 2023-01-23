Here are the Buffalo Bills pending free agents; plenty of decisions to be made

As is the case with every team, roster turnover is part of the business of the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Here is the list of players, with much debate to ensue as the offseason begins:
Unrestricted free agents
LB Tremaine Edmunds
QB Case Keenum
S Jordan Poyer
OL Rodger Saffold
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Shaq Lawson
LB Tyler Matakevich
WR Jamison Crowder
OL David Quessenberry
RB Taiwan Jones
P Sam Martin
OL Greg Van Roten
OL Ike Boettger
WR Jake Kumerow
S Dean Marlowe
OL Bobby Hart
LB A.J. Klein
OL Justin Murray
RB Devin Singletary
S Jaquan Johnson
TE Tommy Sweeney
Restricted or exclusive rights free agents
LB Tyrel Dodson
CB Dane Jackson
CB/S Cam Lewis