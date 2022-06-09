 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heath Farwell tells Jacksonville Jaguars media he doesn't think twice about '13 seconds'

  Updated
Buffalo Bills training camp

Former Buffalo Bills special teams coach Heath Farwell.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell had no interest in deconstructing the final 13 seconds of regulation in Kansas City during his first news conference in Jacksonville Thursday.

Farwell, who took over as Jaguars special teams coordinator 17 days after the Bills' playoff loss, was asked if he was haunted by the end of the game and what he might have done differently.

"I get that question all the time," Farwell smiled. "To be perfectly honest with you, it’s in the past. I don’t worry about that. Honestly, my answer to that is that’s a question for the Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott. It’s in the past. I don’t deal with that, to be honest with you.

"That's part of the way I live my life. It’s going forward, and what we’re doing here. I’m loving the guys I work with here. I got a great appreciation for the players there. I had fantastic players, still good friends of mine that I talk to all the time. But down here, I’m trying to build something down here special. That’s what it's about for me. I move on. I honestly don’t think twice about it."

Farwell, 40, spent the past three seasons as Bills special teams chief, and the Buffalo kicking units were very good under his tenure. Of course, right or wrong, his tenure will be most remembered for the fact Tyler Bass booted his kickoff with 13 seconds left in Kansas City into the end zone, which took no time off the clock. The Bills' defense, sitting back in coverage, then allowed the Chiefs to gain 19 and 25 yards on two pass plays, which set up a 49-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.

The Bills promoted Matthew Smiley from assistant special-teams coordinator to take over for Farwell. Shortly after Farwell's departure, McDermott said of the change: "Yeah, happy for Heath. He's found a situation that worked for him."

Jacksonville is under the direction of new head coach Doug Pederson, who hired Farwell five days after being named to his post. 

On joining the Jaguars, Farwell said: "It’s been great. I’ve loved it here. And that’s one of the reasons why I’m here. When I was looking into kind of potentially getting another spot, coach Pederson reached out and we had the same philosophy, the same beliefs. It's all about being positive, how can we get the most out of the players. And his interaction with the players, the players love him here, the coaches love coming to work. That’s something I believe in. I believed in as a player. It’s something I learned throughout my years of playing. That’s my philosophy as far as the way I try to coach it. So we kind of really meshed together, him and I, and we hit it off right away."

