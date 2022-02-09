Heath Farwell out as special teams chief, Bills could promote from within

The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a new special teams coordinator.
Heath Farwell is leaving the Bills to become special teams chief of the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Farwell spent the past three seasons running the Bills’ special teams.
The Bills have a potential in-house candidate to replace Farwell in Matt Smiley, who was hired by Sean McDermott in 2017 and has spent the past five seasons as the Bills’ assistant special teams coach.
The move comes in the wake of the Bills’ special teams miscue at the end of regulation in the divisional playoff loss at Kansas City. The Bills could have killed a couple of seconds off the clock by kicking short of the end zone but place kicker Tyler Bass booted his kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.
McDermott blamed lack of execution for the way the final 13 seconds of regulation went down. Video replays of the kickoff showed Bills coverage man Siran Neal turning to the sidelines with his arms out as if he was surprised by the touchback. Whether there was a miscommunication and Bass was supposed to get a different message or failed to execute the kick is not clear.
The Bills had good special teams overall under Farwell. They stood eighth overall in 2021 according to the annual Rick Gosselin rankings. They were eighth in 2020 as well and 12th in 2019.
Farwell, 40, ended a 10-year NFL playing career after the 2014 season and then transitioned to a special teams assistant with Seattle in 2016 and ’17. He spent a year with Carolina in 2018 as assistant special teams coach, before joining McDermott, who gave him his first coordinator position.
Jacksonville last week named former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson its new head coach. Pederson never has coached or worked with Farwell in the past.
Smiley has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He coached as an assistant on special teams in Jacksonville from 2013 to ’16. He was the assistant to coordinator Danny Crossman in Buffalo in 2017 and ’18. The Bills fired Crossman after the ’18 season but retained Smiley. Smiley played wide receiver in college for the University of Illinois and coached eight seasons in the college ranks before joining the NFL.