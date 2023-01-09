 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hear how Bills radio announcers called Nyheim Hines' TD: 'Are you kidding me?'

  • Updated
Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines celebrates an opening kickoff against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chris Brown was tasked with handling the play-by-play duties for last Monday's game against Cincinnati after longtime announcer John Murphy had a stroke. 

Obviously, it was a difficult night for all involved, including a radio broadcast crew that had to paint the tragic scene on the field without the benefit of video. 

On Sunday, Brown and analyst Eric Wood had to capture the emotional scene at Highmark Stadium and that included the opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines. 

Here is that call ... Chills ... 

Related to this story

