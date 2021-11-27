 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'He will be back better than ever': Agency posts statement of support for Bills CB Tre'Davious White
0 comments
top story

'He will be back better than ever': Agency posts statement of support for Bills CB Tre'Davious White

Support this work for $1 a month
White's season-ending ACL injury a major worry for Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) walks to the locker room after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

 Butch Dill

When the Bills announced Friday that cornerback Tre’Davious White is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, White was quickly flooded with support.

White’s agency, Universal Sports & Entertainment Management, added to the wishes, tweeting a statement for the All-Pro cornerback on Saturday.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming amount of support and well wishes Tre’Davious had received from teammates, players and executives from other teams around the league,” the agency said. “This tells you the level of respect he has earned as a class act both on and off the field.

“We are extremely confident that he’ll approach his comeback with the same professionalism, mental fortitude and resiliency that he has displayed since entering the NFL. He will be back better than ever.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

White left Thursday’s game against the Saints after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. An MRI on Friday revealed the torn ACL. White had one interception, six passes defended and 41 tackles this year before the injury.

Second-year cornerback Dane Jackson is the likely replacement. Jackson was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2020.

White also has received support from Bills fans in the form of $27 donations to the Food of Northwest Louisiana in his hometown of Shreveport. The $27 is to mirror White's jersey number. The campaign was started on social media by a member of the Bills Mafia Babes and spread by the group and Del Reid of 26 Shirts.

Donations can be made here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kendall Coyne Schofield cuts new path for girls in hockey

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News