'He will be back better than ever': Agency posts statement of support for Bills CB Tre'Davious White

When the Bills announced Friday that cornerback Tre’Davious White is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, White was quickly flooded with support.

White’s agency, Universal Sports & Entertainment Management, added to the wishes, tweeting a statement for the All-Pro cornerback on Saturday.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming amount of support and well wishes Tre’Davious had received from teammates, players and executives from other teams around the league,” the agency said. “This tells you the level of respect he has earned as a class act both on and off the field.

“We are extremely confident that he’ll approach his comeback with the same professionalism, mental fortitude and resiliency that he has displayed since entering the NFL. He will be back better than ever.”

White left Thursday’s game against the Saints after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. An MRI on Friday revealed the torn ACL. White had one interception, six passes defended and 41 tackles this year before the injury.

Second-year cornerback Dane Jackson is the likely replacement. Jackson was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2020.

