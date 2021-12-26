'He was unbelievable': Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie stars when turn comes

Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium …

If he was a bit in his feelings, it didn’t trickle over to practice. McKenzie said Sunday that coaches didn’t give him a specific reason why he wasn’t playing, but he knew both why and what to do next.

“Nothing was said,” McKenzie said. “Everybody just told me keep my head up, stay confident, and 'when you get your opportunity, just take advantage of it.' And I understood what I did during the Colts game, things like that. So I understood. … I blamed it on myself. So whatever I could do to get back on the field, that’s what I did.”

He had a catch a game the two weeks after he came back, in Tampa and against Carolina. Sunday brought his first receiving touchdown of the season, a three-yard catch in the first quarter when the Bills went for it on fourth-and-2 from the New England 3.

“It’s a great testament to him the way he’s worked to get himself back to get in this position to have this opportunity, and then when given the opportunity, he stepped up,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And I think that’s a lesson for our entire team.”

McKenzie called it “a learning experience,” as well, saying he reevaluated himself and his approach during that time. He had a large takeaway from the benching.