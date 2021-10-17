'He’s got a little swagger about him': Bills kicker Tyler Bass grows more confident

“After that game, he started to realize his abilities, but also that the team was able to count on him in any situation,” Ferguson said.

“So, the offense, those three drives in a row, they got up to the whatever-yard line and they kind of stalled out. But they knew that he could trot it out and make it. When he figured out that the team had such high confidence in him, to trot him out there whenever they need him, I think that he started to kind of open up a little bit.”

Other things are going well for him, too. While Haack is new to the Bills this year, he and Bass quickly built their chemistry. Farwell says Haack is an “unbelievable caddy” for Bass, adding plenty of insight on his holds. Add in his drive to get better, and the Bills are expecting another solid year for Bass.

“He rarely misses,” Farwell said. “That's the cool thing, he's such a pro that he cares so much. He kicks, and then the first thing he does is he meets me in my office, and we watch the tape. …

“I'm sure he's probably waiting for me right now," Farwell said after a practice last week. "He’s that serious about it, his craft, and wants to be great, and it means so much to him.”

