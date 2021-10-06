'He’ll be able to hold on to all that': Bills' surprise provides support to family

Everything hit Kate Teal one night when she went to do the dishes. Her house outside Albany was unusually quiet. One son was asleep, the other and her husband were about 200 miles away. She wanted to distract herself.
“It was just me and the dog,” she said. “I went over to do the dishes, and I didn’t have any dishes to do, and I lost it.
“I just lost it, because you always complain about all the toys around the house, all the extra laundry, all the dishes in the sink. But’s it like now that my laundry pile has gone down to one, and I had no dishes in the sink, you just wish you could have it all back. … That's the worst part: You wish for a quiet house, and now you have it. And then all you want to do is just go to bed, so you don't have to listen to the silence. That's the tough part.”
Three-year-old Colton Teal is in the hospital. He has pleuropulmonary blastoma, an aggressive and rare childhood cancer that means he has a tumor about the size of a softball in his chest. His father, Ryan, says it’s so big that doctors don’t even need to do X-rays at this stage to see the size change.
It’s pushing on his lungs, compromising his breathing, and it’s near his heart. Colton started out at the Massry Family Children's Emergency Center at Albany Medical Center, before he had to move to Boston Children’s Hospital.
There, he has a mantra. His mom helped him come up with it, and he sings it: “I am brave. I am strong. I am Colt.” He sings it before his chemotherapy treatments, which right now happen every Friday. He’s won over the nurses.
“At the end, he always says thank you,” Kate said. “What kid, what three-year-old, after you just poked them and put an IV in them, or put a feeding tube in his nose, tells you ‘Thank you’?”
It’s been a grueling stretch for the Teal family.
Kate and Ryan are alternating who stays with Colton in the hospital, and who stays back with 5-year-old brother, Mason. To do so, both have been out of work since Aug. 31, the day Colton first went to the hospital.
When they first started navigating this, they had help from parents on both sides, including Ryan’s mom, Karen.
“We were two weeks in with Colton, and then my mom died,” Ryan said. “We had her service; that hasn’t even sunk in yet with me.”
Karen Roberge loved spending time with Colton and Mason. Her heart attack was a complete shock to the family. She was 62.
The Teals have leaned on their family and friends to get them through. People they hadn’t heard from in a few years reached out. There’s been the financial support of a GoFundMe page and a charity golf tournament, and emotional support as well.
“We need all the prayers we get to make sure we bring him home,” Ryan said. “Especially, if I lose my mom, I can’t lose him.”
They may get a chance to bring him home briefly in a few weeks, depending on how he’s doing and what’s safe. Whenever they do, his room will look a little different.
A family friend reached out to the Buffalo Bills on the Teals’ behalf to share Colton’s story.
Ryan grew up around Albany, but every year for his birthday in early November, his mom would bring him to Buffalo to go to either a Bills or Sabres game with her brother, Eddie Kopyc. He passed his love for the team onto his sons, and Kate, who mostly watched baseball growing up, married into it.
In the middle of the week, with Kate in Boston and Ryan at home, a box arrived. Ryan and Mason FaceTimed Colton and Kate in the hospital, unboxing it as they spoke. There was a cleat signed by quarterback Josh Allen, a mini helmet signed by wide receiver Cole Beasley. There were T-shirts, Frisbees, sunglasses, bobbleheads and more. A lot of the gear was specifically from the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign.
Some of it stays at the Teals’ house in Schaghticoke, both from the size of Colton’s hospital room, but also so he’ll have some things waiting for him when he gets home. They keep it on his bed, but they have to keep the door to his room closed. The family dog, Gunney, has taken to going in and resting his head where Colton usually sleeps.
But Colton wears the red shirt, his favorite color, and he wears the wristbands, just usually around his ankle. Kate thinks they’ll bring the bandanas to Boston next, even though Colton is OK with all his hair loss. He says it makes him look more like his dad.
In the same way Colton doesn’t totally understand what his cancer diagnosis means, he doesn’t fully grasp that the team sent all this.
“Once he comes home and sees all this stuff, he’s going to go crazy,” Ryan said.
It may have meant more to the parents.
“I think my husband, Ryan, after the hell he's been through the past couple of weeks, it was just so heartwarming to him,” Kate said.
It meant even more after an isolating pandemic.
“It's just nice to see in a world that we're in right now where so much chaos is going on, there's still people that care. That care about your kid and care about your family,” Kate said. “It's just been really good to see, because we needed it.
“Because for a long time we kind of – I think a lot of people lost their faith in this in this world, and I was one of them. It makes you nervous for your kids to grow up into it. But to see the way our friends and family rallied around us and people that don't even know us, even the Buffalo Bills – I mean, within a week, it was there. It was good. It was just so good.”
Colton wears the gear all week, not just on game days. The timing of the Sunday games helps; some weeks Colton has four hours of chemo on both Friday and Saturday.
“The weekends aren’t his best, because chemo does make him nauseous and vomit,” Ryan said. “But when it's football time, he let’s me turn the cartoons off, and we sit there. And he might doze off, or he might watch the whole game, but he loves football. So it's our day. He knows Sundays are Bills days.”
He tells it to his nurses, too. The Teals are grateful to be at the renowned oncology center in Boston, and they understand that nurses will be in rival gear every Sunday. When games aren’t broadcast in Boston, they watch on Ryan’s iPad, with Colton sometimes giving the nurses a thumbs down about their jerseys.
“That’s the only downfall,” Ryan said. “We’re definitely not Patriots fans.”
The Teals had seen the kind of community support that has come from the team and from its fanbase before. They never wanted to have a reason to be on the receiving end, but it was a bright spot in a bleak stretch for them. Ryan and Kate know Colton will need more than just gear to get through this, but the unexpected boost has them thinking about the days when Colton can wear his wristbands outside the stadium.
“It's like a friendship. It’s just like a good friendship that is always there,” Kate said. “After seeing everything that they sent, it just makes me a Bills fan for the rest of my life. And the fact when Colton gets older, and is able to go into the games with his father and his brother, he can sit there and say, ‘The Bills cared about me.’