'He’ll be able to hold on to all that': Bills' surprise provides support to family

Colton wears the gear all week, not just on game days. The timing of the Sunday games helps; some weeks Colton has four hours of chemo on both Friday and Saturday.

“The weekends aren’t his best, because chemo does make him nauseous and vomit,” Ryan said. “But when it's football time, he let’s me turn the cartoons off, and we sit there. And he might doze off, or he might watch the whole game, but he loves football. So it's our day. He knows Sundays are Bills days.”

He tells it to his nurses, too. The Teals are grateful to be at the renowned oncology center in Boston, and they understand that nurses will be in rival gear every Sunday. When games aren’t broadcast in Boston, they watch on Ryan’s iPad, with Colton sometimes giving the nurses a thumbs down about their jerseys.

“That’s the only downfall,” Ryan said. “We’re definitely not Patriots fans.”

The Teals had seen the kind of community support that has come from the team and from its fanbase before. They never wanted to have a reason to be on the receiving end, but it was a bright spot in a bleak stretch for them. Ryan and Kate know Colton will need more than just gear to get through this, but the unexpected boost has them thinking about the days when Colton can wear his wristbands outside the stadium.