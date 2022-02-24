Has Tremaine Edmunds done enough to merit a contract extension with Buffalo Bills later this year?

“I thought Tremaine did a really good job again,” the GM said at his end-of-season news conference. “His leadership, Tremaine is a quieter guy, probably if you compare him and Josh (Allen), they're both the quarterbacks of their side of the ball. Tremaine is naturally quieter, more lead by example. But when he speaks, guys do listen.

“I think, year by year, he's more comfortable being that guy, being that alpha, even though maybe it's not innately natural to him. Tremaine has done some really good things. I thought his physicality improved this year … getting off blocks, I thought all that improved. There's still things that he wants to get better at and we think going into next year, he's a young player still, but going into year five, we think he'll be even better.”

The problem is, similar statements have been made after each season of Edmunds’ career. While it’s true he’s turning just 24 in May, Edmunds has already made 61 starts in the regular season and another six in the postseason. It’s fair to wonder if there is another level of play still to come.