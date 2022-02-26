Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster?

The need to look for depth at the position is heightened by Tre’Davious White’s recovery. White tore his ACL with a non-contact injury in Week 12 in New Orleans. Beane and coach Sean McDermott have both said that White is on-track with his recovery without giving a set timeline for his return. The typical recovery timeline for a torn ACL is around nine months, but it can vary widely.

Wallace’s performance after White’s injury was critical. The fourth-year cornerback had a solid season, even if the end of the game in the divisional round loss to Kansas City leaves a bitter taste. His three takeaways last season were a career high, and his 10 passes defended tied Micah Hyde for most on the Bills.

Spotrac, a sports contract site, estimates his market value at an average of $9.6 million a year, a jump from his $1.75 million one-year deal. With the Bills needing to adjust for the projected cap, the jump could be too much to keep Wallace.

Beane noted last month that between White’s injury and Wallace’s uncertain status, the Bills will “have to look” at options for the secondary, in both the free agency and the draft. He also has heard the cries from Bills fans to draft a cornerback.