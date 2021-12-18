Harry Jacobs, leader of great Buffalo Bills defenses, dies at age 84

He sold insurance and became a consultant, coaching businesses and doing estate and retirement planning. His company became the Jacobs Team in the early 1990s.

Along the way, he was a member of the Small Business Administration National Advisory Council, a vice chairman of the Greater Buffalo Chamber of Commerce and on the board of directors of Hilbert College. When Rutkowski was county executive, he named Jacobs to a leadership position on the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. In the mid-1980s, Gov. Mario Cuomo awarded him New York State Small Business Advocate of the Year. He was inducted to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

“If he wasn’t given or offered the leadership role, he took it,” said Jacobs’ son, David. “He wasn’t one to really follow. . . . He would come up with these great ideas and things to do, and then hand it off to somebody else to do it. He was a creator, and he definitely was an encourager. Those are two descriptors of his leadership style.”

Jacobs and his wife, Kay, were married for 63 years, and faith was a huge part of their lives. Jacobs was an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a longtime member at Revive Wesleyan Church of Hamburg.