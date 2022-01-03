Harrison Phillips' spot as a Bills' starter looks more secure than ever

Harrison Phillips’ spot in the starting lineup looks secure.
That’s one of the main takeaways from the snap counts following the Buffalo Bills’ 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Phillips played 36 defensive snaps, which was 68% of the team total and the most among all defensive linemen in the win.
Comparatively, veteran Star Lotulelei played 18 snaps – 34% – a week after missing the Week 16 victory against the New England Patriots for a personal matter.
Here are four more observations from the Bills’ win over the Falcons in Week 17:
1. Isaiah McKenzie settled back into his usual playing time. A week after playing the most snaps of any wide receiver while Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley were on the league’s reserve/Covid-19 list, McKenzie finished fourth in snaps among receivers, with 24 (32% of the offensive total). Davis led the way with 66 snaps (87%), followed by Stefon Diggs (60 snaps, 79%) and then Beasley (37 snaps, 49%).
2. Jon Feliciano was the top backup offensive lineman. The Bills had to briefly shuffle things around up front after Ryan Bates got hurt late in the game. When that happened, Feliciano, and not Cody Ford, came into the game. Feliciano played six offensive snaps (8%), while Ford was limited to just three snaps on special teams.
3. The Bills frequently used a “heavy” package on offense. Rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle played 18 snaps as a tackle-eligible sixth offensive lineman, double more than in any other game this season.
4. A.J. Klein was nearly exclusively limited to special teams. The veteran linebacker played just one defensive snap. That comes a week after he played 19 snaps against the Patriots, who are more of a run-heavy team than Atlanta.
Quote of the game
Support Local Journalism
“ ‘Coach’ and the word that was about to come out of your mouth, ‘comfortable,’ they don’t go in the same sentence. But I thought it was definitely a momentum change in the second quarter there (as Atlanta took the halftime lead). We came in at halftime and we had to get that back. We had to get our guys re-energized and back believing in what they were doing and how they were doing it. I thought the coaches did a great job with that and the players executed.” – Head coach Sean McDermott
Game ball: Devin Singletary
The third-year running back had a career day, carrying 23 times for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "Devin is one of those guys who comes into work every day and just clocks in hours. He's a great dude. … For the most part, good people correlate to good football players and he's a good person. He's a good dude who works really hard,” center Mitch Morse said of Singletary.
Stat of the game: 4-5, 80%
That was the Bills’ success rate in the red zone, as the offense showed an ability to finish drives when it had the opportunity. “Just executing in the red zone is a big thing – any way we can do that,” Morse said.
Coming attractions
The Bills play their first-ever 17th game of the regular season, at home against a division rival. Kickoff has been moved to 4:25 p.m. Here are three things to know about the New York Jets …
1. They found a way to lose Sunday. The Jets were in position for one of the biggest upsets of the season, but the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped MetLife Stadium with a 28-24 win when Tom Brady threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds remaining. The Jets had a chance to seal the victory, but rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was stuffed on a fourth-and-2 quarterback sneak from the Bucs’ 7-yard line with 2:12 remaining. Jets coach Robert Saleh blamed his coaching staff for a communication breakdown that resulted in the failed play. Nevertheless …
2. Wilson is showing some development. The Jets’ quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 135 attempts. Working without three of his top receivers – Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder – Wilson helped the Jets put up 24 points against a championship-caliber Tampa Bay defense.
3. Injuries and Covid-19 left the team thin. The Jets were down 10 starters against the Buccaneers because of a combination of those two issues. It remains to be seen how many players they’ll get back against the Bills, but that they played the defending Super Bowl champions as tight as they did says a lot about how hard they’re finishing the season under Saleh.