Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’

On Tuesday, I have an event at the Eastern Hills Mall, partnered with Duff's, and I'm coming back to Buffalo for that. I have my sports camp this summer, hopefully in Highmark Stadium. I'll be there, and my former teammates will be there.

The calling to Buffalo was just blissful. I was 100,000% supposed to be in Buffalo these last four years. It’s where God wanted me to be. It’s where God called me to make an impact, and it’s where God led me to friends I’ll have for the rest of my life. And right now, God is calling me to go to Minneapolis. I am anxious. I'm excited. I'm nervous, but I know that it's the right place for me.

There was a point through free agency when the Bills had already agreed to terms with a defensive tackle or two, and it was clear that they kind of found their guys. And at the same time, there was a good group of other organizations that were talking to my agents and sending out really respectable offers. I didn't chase money by any means. There were other contracts out there that you might say that were “better” than the one I accepted. But the situation and hearing how much the Vikings general manager and head coach valued me as a person and as a player, and getting there in person, really cemented that.