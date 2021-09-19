Harrison Phillips inactive for Bills against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills will get defensive tackle Star Lotulelei back in the lineup Sunday.

Lotulelei, who missed the season opener against Pittsburgh because of a calf injury, is active and will play against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

As a result, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will be a healthy inactive. Phillips played 21 snaps last week against the Steelers, finishing with one quarterback hit.

Defensive end Efe Obada is also inactive for the Bills. Obada suffered a calf injury during the practice week. Also inactive for the Bills are linebacker Andre Smith, defensive end Boogie Basham and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, all of whom are healthy and will sit for the second straight game.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who was questionable for the game because of an ankle injury, is also in the lineup.

