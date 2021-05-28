Harrison Phillips feeling like himself again as critical season approaches

A year ago at this time, Harrison Phillips wasn't himself.

The Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle was about eight months into his recovery from a torn ACL in his knee in May 2020, severely limiting his capabilities.

"I could not do a run or an activity without significant eight-out-of-10, seven-out-of-10 pain," Phillips said. "Now, I could sit here and do single-leg jumps for an hour and I won't feel any pain. It's like night and day. I feel a lot better."

It's often said that full recovery from the injury Phillips suffered can take close to two years. If that's the case, he's on track to be 100% early in the 2021 season. That's good news for both player and team, because the stakes are high for both.

“Last year, we were kind of hunting. This year, we're going to be the hunted,” Phillips said. “People are circling us on their schedules this year. So we're going to get everyone's best shot, and that's fine. I mean, we want to be the best team that we can be.”

Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season “I'm a guy that – I always want to get better. So I’m never going to think that I’m at my full potential. There's always some room to grow,” Edmunds said.

Phillips is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and has work to do if he wants a new deal with the Bills.