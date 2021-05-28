Harrison Phillips feeling like himself again as critical season approaches

A year ago at this time, Harrison Phillips wasn't himself.
The Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle was about eight months into his recovery from a torn ACL in his knee in May 2020, severely limiting his capabilities.
"I could not do a run or an activity without significant eight-out-of-10, seven-out-of-10 pain," Phillips said. "Now, I could sit here and do single-leg jumps for an hour and I won't feel any pain. It's like night and day. I feel a lot better."
It's often said that full recovery from the injury Phillips suffered can take close to two years. If that's the case, he's on track to be 100% early in the 2021 season. That's good news for both player and team, because the stakes are high for both.
“Last year, we were kind of hunting. This year, we're going to be the hunted,” Phillips said. “People are circling us on their schedules this year. So we're going to get everyone's best shot, and that's fine. I mean, we want to be the best team that we can be.”
Phillips is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and has work to do if he wants a new deal with the Bills.
"The NFL is a business. A lot of hidden things going on. You never really know what it is," he said. "There are thoughts of getting cut, thoughts of getting traded, never getting activated again. Those are just realities that come in. It's not like somebody can sit you down and say, 'Hey, here's our plan. We're going to have you this week, not this week, this week.' So you just never know. But, yeah, those are thoughts that every player has, I think, unless you're maybe the guy. Maybe Josh (Allen) doesn't have too many of them, but that's the harsh reality of the NFL that you don't realize as a kid is the mental toll it can take on you."
Phillips experienced that in 2020. Although he made the 53-man roster and played against the New York Jets in the season opener, it was clear Phillips wasn’t himself. He ended up being a healthy inactive five times in a six-game stretch near the mid-point of the season.
“It's extremely difficult when you want something so bad and did everything right, but your body is just not letting you get there,” he said. “Sometimes, the ball just bounces weird ways. There are players who have had 10-sack seasons and they're kind of just covering and the guy runs into him – right place, right time, living right. You have to believe in yourself. You might have thoughts that other people have stopped believing, but you've got to have that 'back against the wall' type thing, have that competitive edge. I put a lot of faith in God, too. Yeah, put my nose down and kept working and body finally caught up with me and I was starting to get back to my true self.”
Phillips got back into the lineup in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers and, to his credit, stayed there the rest of the season, including the playoffs. He finished the year playing in 12 regular-season games, making 17 tackles and recovering one fumble. In three playoff games, he had nine tackles.
“As you saw, the later half of the season, I started to feel more like myself,” he said. “I was more removed from when the injury happened. You talk about 13 months, 14 months, past the injury, I started playing a lot better. Really, they say it's a two-year injury, so I'm really excited and optimistic about trying to reach my ceiling as a player this year.”
Phillips will be able to shed the bulky knee brace that he believes robbed him of some mobility last year. He’s been in Buffalo most of the offseason working with the team’s training staff.
Before he got hurt in Week 3 of the 2019 season, Phillips had started to cut into Star Lotulelei’s playing time as the one-technique defensive tackle in the Bills’ system. That particular job puts a heavy emphasis on run defense and freeing up linebackers to make plays. Lotulelei is back after sitting out the 2020 season as a precaution against Covid-19. Phillips will be a part of the competition for playing time in the middle of the Bills’ defense, as will Justin Zimmer, who joined the 53-man roster last year.
“He did a heck of a job, I thought, last year coming off the knee,” coach Sean McDermott said of Phillips. “I think people take that for granted, when people come off knee operations in particular, how hard that is. … I’m anxious to see and excited to see him play this spring and on into training camp and the season.”
Phillips embraced his role when he was out of the lineup, trying to get the Bills’ offensive line good work in practice.
“No matter what your role is, whatever you can do to help the team win, ultimately that's the biggest thing,” he said. “To see how the city celebrated when we won the AFC East and clinched after the Denver game, I mean, that was one of the coolest experiences of my life to fly home and see that. Can you imagine when we clinch the AFC or can you imagine when we win a Super Bowl? Those are things that motivate me and kind of surpass all that other stuff in between.”
Phillips spoke with The Buffalo News on Saturday during a break from volunteering at Bornhava, the Amherst-based preschool for children ages newborn through five who have developmental differences. Phillips has formed a close bond with the organization since he was drafted in 2018.
“When I first got drafted here, I just had a ton of messages from Bornhava saying to come visit and see what they were about. And I did,” he said. “It's more than just pre-school, it's occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and all those types of therapies, so that when they get to kindergarten, they're closing the gap of how far they are behind. It was just a great place to come and see a bunch of little toddlers running around, cutest little kids ever. I came back the second time and they had a full shrine of pictures when I was there and letters that the kids made and drawings and stuff. I was like, ‘These guys are really special.’ I think they liked me a lot more than just my jersey number. They liked me as a person.”
Giving back to the community has been a constant for Phillips since he was drafted. Not surprisingly, he was named the Bills’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award last year.
“I didn't realize – maybe my ignorance was bliss – but I didn't realize how prestigious of an award it was,” Phillips said. “Not only just for myself, but the recognition it brings to the groups that I work with and the city of Buffalo. It was cool when Lorenzo Alexander was the nominee to see the different places that he was working and those great people and those spaces, and so, when I was nominated to finally be able to shed some light on this population of kids with special needs and developmental differences, it was great.”
With Phillips’ assistance, more than 100 volunteers participated in Bornhava’s clean-up day, helping to weed gardens, refinish the pergola and gazebo, put new wood chips in the playground, fix playground steps, add mulch and fill flower boxes.
“This jersey I'm wearing, it has 99 on it, but it can have any single number,” Phillips said. "The fact that it's got the Bills' logo on it brings all these kids here. … We have 60-some guys here right now or whatever it is for the voluntary offseason program and those guys can get out in the community and just them being attached to something brings so much awareness to it. I knew as a kid where I put NFL players, I thought they were the coolest thing in the world. When I finally got myself to that position, I was like, I need to make real impact and real change because I know my 7-year-old self would have loved to have met an NFL player.”