Thriving and often dominating for the University of San Diego with 19 touchdown catches in two seasons, Dalton Kincaid was ready to enhance his already-elite status at the FCS level in 2020.

One-on-one matchups were usually a win. Opponents had no answers for him in the red zone. And he even continued to block on kickoff returns, earning him cult status within the Toreros’ program. Kincaid was on a path to the NFL.

But at a point when fall training camp was set to begin, the Pioneer League – home to eight schools spanning from San Diego to Indianapolis (Butler) and Poughkeepsie (Marist) to Des Moines (Drake) – canceled its season due to the coronavirus.

Suddenly, Kincaid was faced with a decision. Stick it out and hope for a spring 2021 season or enter the transfer portal? Continue to shine at USD or test himself at a Power Five program?

Fourteen days after the plug was pulled on his USD season, Kincaid committed to Utah. He left his comfort zone for the unknown.

“It was hard,” Kincaid told The Buffalo News after his introductory press conference Friday night. “I was leaving a team full of teammates I’ve cried with, bled with, worked hard with and created great relationships with. But it was the decision that was best for myself and my family and it ended up working out.”

What a proper understatement.

Three seasons with the Utes, including eight touchdown catches apiece in 2021 and '22, catapulted Kincaid into Thursday night’s first round and the No. 24 pick by the Bills. Had he stayed at San Diego, he would have been absolutely drafted, but no way, no how in the opening round.

That hard decision was also the best decision, a life-changing decision. And what a journey so far. One year of high school varsity football. Two impressive seasons at non-scholarship USD. Scrambling to find a taker for his skills in ’20. Crash-coursing his way through an opening season at Utah. And third-team All-America last year.

Everybody around Kincaid is of course biased, but are unanimous in their expectation that his nothing-given, everything-earned path will produce an immediate return for the Bills.

“He’s going to be a great pro just with how he carries himself and how he does things,” said Dorian Keller, who was San Diego’s tight ends coach in 2019. “I will be shocked if he isn’t.”

Video games, then football

One of Clark and Vicki Kincaid’s three children, Dalton was an always-on-the-go kid. By early elementary school, he was beating Clark in playground games of H-O-R-S-E. In the family’s yard, a fenced-in trampoline was in constant use as Clark would throw the ball over the fence and – in full flight – Dalton would try to make the catch. The games were occasionally interminable because of his efficiency and energy. Some days, he would play soccer, basketball and flag football.

But at the time of high school in Las Vegas, grades 10-11, when teenagers become ultra-committed to a sport or two to gain the attention of college recruiters, Dalton sat it out. No football. No basketball. Vicki, wanting to see him do something active, demanded he play volleyball.

“I think he might have been burned out a little bit,” said Clark, whose primary career was teaching for 22 years at UNLV after earning graduate and doctorate degrees from the school in hotel management and hospitality administration, respectively. “The two years, it was a tough time because you’re at the crossroads and whether you become the dad who makes your kid play or you let him do what he wanted to do. That wasn’t easy.

“He played a lot of video games those two years.”

Clark, trying not to be overbearing but realistic and encouraging, told Dalton he was “blessed with skills that people would die for and you’re not using them.”

For his senior year, Kincaid transferred to Faith Lutheran High School and, after being urged by friends, joined the football team. There were no grandiose ideas of playing in college or even playing a starring role for Faith Lutheran. Just to have fun.

Faith Lutheran’s coach was Vernon Fox, a Las Vegas native who went on to Fresno State and played 98 NFL games over eight years for the Chargers, Detroit, Washington and Denver.

“Dalton was just a phenomenal addition,” Fox said in a phone interview. “He picked up on everything.”

Kincaid had the aforementioned ingrained talent. Even though he hadn’t played football since the ninth grade, all the fundamentals seamlessly returned. Combine those skills with off-the-charts smarts and the production followed – 37 catches for 745 yards and eight touchdowns and first-team All-Northwest League honors.

“We had some injuries sustained and it increased his role and he just stepped up strong,” said Fox, now the pastor at Salt Church International in Las Vegas. “He was just one of those kids who was very versatile and more than that, was just a really good kid and had a high character to this day.”

’It factor’ at USD

Athletic and agile, smart and productive, Kincaid surely had colleges reaching out during and after his lone varsity season, right? Well, not really. Adams State, a Division II school in Colorado, was the first to offer an opportunity.

After the season, though, San Diego expressed interest.

“You’re looking for guys who are obviously under the radar who you feel can get into school because it’s a higher academic school and have enough redeeming qualities to develop and work with,” said Christian Taylor, the Toreros’ co-offensive coordinator in ’18 and solo coordinator in ’19. “His name popped up, we got to know him and fell in love with him pretty quickly.”

Kincaid enrolled at USD and was listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. The height was fudged (he is 6-4), but the weight?

“That was pretty exaggerated,” Taylor said, laughing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“Oh, yeah, not (220) at all,” USD tight ends coach Cory White confirmed with a similar laugh, adding Kincaid was 205 pounds. “Every time I’ve coached tight ends, one of the biggest things you deal with is keeping weight on the kids and we would track it on a board.”

To spark weight gain – and weight maintain – White kept cartons of Muscle Milk protein drink in his meeting room. Whoever weighed the lightest on a given day would have to chug two bottles during the course of a meeting.

“There were some expired (bottles) in there,” Kincaid told The News. “My strategy with that was ice cream with the protein shakes at night. It wasn’t sustainable, but it worked for a week or so and I saw some quick results.”

Off the field, Kincaid hit 210 pounds and then 220; he is now 246.

On the field, Kincaid rose up the depth chart.

“He was definitely raw, but he’s so smart, he picked up on everything quickly and his work ethic was off the charts,” said Taylor, now the offensive coordinator at William & Mary. “I don’t think he realized how good he could be right away, but he quickly figured it out.”

Kincaid caught 24 passes for 374 yards and 11 touchdowns. In USD’s 49-30 playoff loss at Nicholls (La.) State, he caught touchdowns of 10, 38, eight and 17 yards. Nicholls was a man coverage team and Kincaid was a man coverage-beating player.

“We were having trouble running the football, but we knew we could just throw it up to him and he would come down with it,” said White, now the tight ends coach at Northern Illinois.

Kincaid came down with more passes as a sophomore – 44 catches for 835 yards and eight touchdowns. His 19-yard-per-catch average led all FCS tight ends.

Keller was hired from Luther College in Iowa to coach USD’s tight ends.

“You could tell he had some of that ‘it factor,'” said Keller, now an offensive quality control analyst at Stanford. “He hadn’t played a ton of football, but it was kind of natural for him.”

Kincaid was assembling a body of work that would generate NFL interest and was primed to take another step forward in 2020.

And had the season not been called off, Kincaid conceded: “Most likely I would have (stayed).”

Instead, he went in search of an opportunity that would allow him to play.

Confident, but humble

From The Small Football World Dept.: USD quarterback Reid Sinnett signed with the Rep One Sports in 2020, the same agency that represents Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“We got a little inside scoop that Dalton might be available soon,” said Kyle’s brother, Utes tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham.

The Utes contacted Kincaid when he entered the portal. He was undecided on joining the program so he and Clark visited Salt Lake City. Dalton signed a one-year apartment lease … and then committed to the Utes, a story that three years later still produced an out-loud laugh from Clark on Friday night.

Throughout the transfer process, Kincaid stayed in contact with Taylor, his USD play-caller.

“This was one example where the transfer portal was helpful,” Taylor said. “A non-scholarship program vs. a Power Five scholarship, I think that was a no-brainer decision.”

The Utes were able to offer Dalton a full scholarship, giving them the ultimate edge over schools that only had preferred walk-on status to put on the table. The first task for the Utah compliance department was appealing to the NCAA to make Kincaid eligible instead of sitting out a year. The appeal was granted because USD’s season was canceled.

Utah didn’t start its five-game season until early November and Kincaid had a single catch for 14 yards, that initial onboarding year valuable to add weight and develop as a blocker.

“To his credit, he embraced it and had a high want-to level, which to me is 80% of the battle when trying to get somebody to be a proficient run-blocker,” Freddie Whittingham said.

Kincaid started 13 games for the Utes in 2021 (36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns) and was projected to again be a handful-of-a-tandem with Brant Kuithe last year. Plan A changed in late September when Kuithe tore his ACL against Arizona State.

Cue Kincaid’s road to the first round, leading all FBS tight ends in receiving yards (890) and yards per game (77.3). The masterpiece to his college career was a 16-catch, 234-yard showing in a win over USC.

“He took on what he was doing and then a lot of what Brant was doing,” Whittingham said. “It was great for him to be able to put that versatility on display and he made huge strides from his junior to senior seasons with his run-after-the-catch.”

Within the Utes’ program, Kincaid developed into a respected teammate. It was about the team. Always.

“Super well-liked,” Whittingham said. “Everybody has a relationship with Dalton Kincaid because he’s so approachable. He has a charisma and a lot of genuine self-confidence in that he knows he’s highly capable, but at the same time, he has a sense of humility.”

That understated humility was on display Friday night. Kincaid wasn’t about horn-tooting, but crediting his teammates and coaches for helping him to this point. He will let others to promote him … like his dad.

Standing in a hallway visiting with reporters on Friday night, Clark Kincaid was detailing his son’s journey from focusing on video games as a high school sophomore/junior to no-star college recruit to Pac-12 star and everything in between. Wearing a Bills cap, Clark had a message for his new favorite team’s fans.

“You’ve got a great kid,” Clark said. “You’ll find out.”