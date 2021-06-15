Happy to be back with Bills, Star Lotulelei puts to bed any retirement talk

Lotulelei admitted that watching his team last year from back home in Utah was not easy. In fact, he didn’t even watch every game.

“It was tough, especially because of the kind of camaraderie and how close we are as a group, as players, as a team,” he said. “It was tough to see the guys out there and me not being able to have any impact on the game and help my guys out, but like I said, I was happy for the outcome that they had last year. Looking forward to this season.”

Lotulelei’s contact with his teammates when he was away last year consisted mostly of text messages. He did not take part in any official capacity, like participating in team meetings.

“Pretty much everything I had was just texting the guys and encouraging them throughout the season,” he said. “There were some tough stretches throughout the season. Just talking to some of the guys and just trying to get a feel for where their heads were at and seeing if I can help in any way.”