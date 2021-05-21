Happy birthday to Josh Allen: Here's where Bills QB stands in under-25 history

Josh Allen turns 25 years old today.
Happy birthday, Josh, you’ve already accomplished a lot in three NFL seasons.
Actually, the Buffalo quarterback has done more than even the most loyal fan clad in a No. 17 Bills jersey might realize.
Allen has produced 92 touchdowns – 67 passing and 25 rushing. That’s tied for third among quarterbacks in NFL history before the age of 25. The only players who produced more before turning 25 were Dan Marino, who had 104, and Jameis Winston, who had 97. Cam Newton also had 92 by 25 – but in five more starts than Allen.
Allen also ranks tied for fifth in most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback by age 25. He’s 28-15 overall ... 30-17 if you count the postseason. Bernie Kosar also had 28 regular-season wins by 25. The only quarterbacks with more? Marino at 34, Drew Bledsoe 32, Lamar Jackson 30 and Ben Roethlisberger 29. Baltimore’s Jackson, 24, still has one more full season to play before he turns 25.
The future undeniably looks bright for Allen.
“Josh is a cornerstone to our foundation and our organization,” coach Sean McDermott said after the conclusion of the 2020 season.
“He's an extremely driven young man with a bright future,” McDermott said. “There are very few parts of his game that aren't developed after his third season, that you say, 'Well, he really struggles in this area.' I think it's a small conversation of things that he needs to evolve in. He would tell you probably the same in those areas. I've seen him do much of what it takes to win and win at a high level. I think he answered quite a few of the questions that were out there about him, maybe from outside this building, specifically about his play.”
Allen also ranks 11th in yards among QBs before age 25, 10th in attempts and 12th in TD passes.
He’s in mostly outstanding company among the under-25 leaders. Marino, of course, is a Hall of Famer. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is fifth in TDs produced. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is sixth, Jackson seventh, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford eighth and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is tied for ninth.
Almost all the players among the under-25 QB leaders are from the past two decades, because underclassmen weren’t allowed to enter the NFL draft until 1990. And quarterbacks used to be eased into starting roles over their first couple of seasons. That practice mostly has disappeared the past decade or so.
There is some cautionary company, however – players who weren’t able to maintain early success in their careers.
One is Winston, the former first overall pick of Tampa Bay who this year will battle for the starting job in New Orleans. They also include ex-Buc Josh Freeman, who made the second-most starts by age 25, and Blake Bortles, who is eighth in passing yards at 11,241.
However, there were clear warning signs that they weren’t headed for elite quarterbacking futures.
Besides his prolific yards and TD totals, Winston also has the second-most losses (33) and the eighth-most interceptions (58) of any under-25 QB. Winston, now 27, is the most interception-prone active QB in the league. It was a similar story for ex-Buc Freeman, who has the third-most losses (32) and the sixth-most interceptions (63). Freeman, in fact, was out of the NFL by age 28. Bortles has the most losses (34) of any QB by age 25 and the most pick-sixes (11). Bortles lost his job with Jacksonville after his age-26 season and recently was signed by Green Bay to compete for a backup spot in training camp.
Obviously, no one can guarantee the trajectory of any player’s career. But none of those kinds of warning signs exists with Allen, who has thrown fewer than half the interceptions of Winston and Freeman and has fewer than half the losses Bortles had.
And none of those QBs – who soon lost their starting jobs – ever produced a season similar to the one Allen had in 2020, when he produced 45 TDs with 10 interceptions and finished second in most valuable player voting.
Allen was 22 years and 3 months old when he made his first NFL start, on Sept. 16, 2018, against the Los Angeles Chargers.
That early ascension to the starting job has helped him put up big numbers compared with his peers. Allen ranks 11th in starts before age 25 with 43.
Kansas City’s Mahomes was eight days shy of his 23rd birthday when he took over the Chiefs' QB job at the start of the 2018 season. Mahomes’ pre-25 numbers are a little shy of Allen’s because Mahomes made only 32 starts before age 25, 11 less than Allen did.
If you want to compare the same number of starts, Mahomes far exceeded Allen through 43 starts, posting a 35-8 record with 13,227 yards and 113 total touchdowns.
Mahomes was 24 years and 118 days old when he capped the 2019 season by winning the Super Bowl MVP award. He’s the youngest player to win it.
Allen is eight months younger than Mahomes. He’s never catching him in that department.
But as Allen turns 25, Bills fans can dream about all the lofty numbers still to come for their No. 17.
“We’re excited at what we have in No. 17 and where that’s going and really appreciative of how hard he’s worked since we selected him back in 2018,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “Just looking forward to what he’s gonna do this offseason and what he’s gonna look like in 2021.”