Happy birthday to Josh Allen: Here's where Bills QB stands in under-25 history

Josh Allen turns 25 years old today.

Happy birthday, Josh, you’ve already accomplished a lot in three NFL seasons.

Actually, the Buffalo quarterback has done more than even the most loyal fan clad in a No. 17 Bills jersey might realize.

Allen has produced 92 touchdowns – 67 passing and 25 rushing. That’s tied for third among quarterbacks in NFL history before the age of 25. The only players who produced more before turning 25 were Dan Marino, who had 104, and Jameis Winston, who had 97. Cam Newton also had 92 by 25 – but in five more starts than Allen.

Allen also ranks tied for fifth in most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback by age 25. He’s 28-15 overall ... 30-17 if you count the postseason. Bernie Kosar also had 28 regular-season wins by 25. The only quarterbacks with more? Marino at 34, Drew Bledsoe 32, Lamar Jackson 30 and Ben Roethlisberger 29. Baltimore’s Jackson, 24, still has one more full season to play before he turns 25.

The future undeniably looks bright for Allen.

“Josh is a cornerstone to our foundation and our organization,” coach Sean McDermott said after the conclusion of the 2020 season.