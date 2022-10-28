Happy birthday to Bills! 'Enthusiasm of the Buffalo fans was a main factor' Ralph Wilson said in 1959

This story originally appeared on BuffaloNews.com on Oct. 18, 2019 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bills franchise being awarded to Buffalo.

The official announcement was made on a Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17, 1959 – but Buffalo learned about it in the papers on Sunday, Oct. 18, and throughout the coming days as well, leading to what the Bills recognize as their birthday, Oct. 28, when Ralph C. Wilson Jr. was awarded a franchise.