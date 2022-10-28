 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Happy birthday to Bills! 'Enthusiasm of the Buffalo fans was a main factor' Ralph Wilson said in 1959

  • Updated
  • 0
Ralph Wilson 1959
Support this work for $1 a month

This story originally appeared on BuffaloNews.com on Oct. 18, 2019 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bills franchise being awarded to Buffalo.

The official announcement was made on a Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17, 1959 – but Buffalo learned about it in the papers on Sunday, Oct. 18, and throughout the coming days as well, leading to what the Bills recognize as their birthday, Oct. 28, when Ralph C. Wilson Jr. was awarded a franchise.

Sports fans were completely abuzz.

“A frustrating decade of dust-catching applications, of vague promises and improbable possibilities has come to an end. Buffalo has a football franchise in league that will begin operation less than a year from now,” wrote Steve Weller in The News in the days following the announcement that Ralph Wilson picked Buffalo over a handful of other cities under consideration as the home for the AFL franchise he’d agreed to purchase.

People are also reading…

Wilson’s pledge ended a 10-year drought of pro football in Buffalo, which started when the All-America Conference folded in 1949 and the Buffalo team was not invited to join three other AAFC teams – the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers – in the NFL.

Weller called it “a lumpy path ahead” with putting a team and lease together with a startup league, but also said that Wilson’s commitment spelled the end of a decade of “coy hints and futile franchise searches.”

“The announcement Saturday that Ralph C. Wilson Jr., a Detroit trucking millionaire, will operate a professional football team here in the new American League takes Buffalo out of the hat-in-hand, others-being-considered class of major-league beggars. It has taken the city out of the weedy fringe and put it in the middle of a blossoming sports era.”
 
But in a refrain that would become familiar and frustrating for Bills fans, Wilson’s first quote on a Buffalo sports page didn’t have to do directly with football.

“You can't get into this with the idea that you're going to make a lot of money,” Wilson told News Sports Editor Charley Bailey. Bills fans might have been a bit more patient with what many saw as the owner’s penny-pinching had they known the good works that would be done with those pennies through the Wilson Foundation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The final hitch was signing a lease for the Rockpile, then officially called Civic Stadium. To hit the break-even point that first season, Wilson said attendance had to hit 35,000 per game, with tickets priced at $5, $3 and $2.

If verbalizing financial worries was a familiar Wilson refrain, so, too, was his love and appreciation of Buffalo’s sports fans. We – or at least our fathers and grandfathers – are why he chose Buffalo, and he said so from that first day.

“Frankly, the enthusiasm of the Buffalo fans was a main factor. I studied the attendance records of the Buffalo Bills in the All-America Conference, the baseball attendance here, and I determined this city deserves a major league football team,” said Wilson on the day he made the announcement selecting Buffalo.

Buffalo really got to know Wilson for the first time in a story that appeared a week after he picked Buffalo.

News Sports Reporter Cy Kritzer told us Wilson used the same binoculars to watch football that he used as a Navy officer on a minesweeper in World War II. He learned about Buffalo from a fellow officer as they patrolled the Mediterranean, leading efforts to pick up survivors from other ships that had been blown apart by Nazi airplanes and mines.

The insurance and trucking company owner saw his first pro football game in 1934, and even as a young teenager, he couldn’t understand why his fellow Detroiters seemed to enjoy booing the Lions – another theme that Wilson echoed over and over in his 55 years as the Bills owner.
 
“A genuine chance for success exists,” wrote Steve Weller in The News as the ink was still wet on Ralph Wilson’s commitment to Buffalo. “The football franchise opens the door for Buffalo’s sports potentialities.”
 
History has proven Weller – and Wilson – were right on the mark.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News