Happy birthday, mom: Josh Allen signs his new deal on a special day for his family

Josh Allen’s mom, LaVonne, got one heck of a birthday present Friday.
Her son, Josh, signed a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills that could pay him more than $250 million.
Happy birthday, indeed.
“They were on a flight when it happened,” Josh Allen said Friday night, “but they kind of hand an inkling of it was going to be happening today. It was a good birthday surprise for her.”
Allen started his news conference Friday with a lengthy list of thank-yous, beginning with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula and extending to General Manager Brandon Beane and the team’s coaching staff.
“It's definitely a spot where it's surreal to be in this spot right now,” he said. “I'm just thankful that we could get it done and now we can focus on going out there and earning it. And making sure they understand that I know they didn't pay me for what I've done. They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing, and expect me to go win this team some championships. We've got a lot of work to do. I know that. I'm just excited to put this behind me and start focusing on football now.
Before that, though, Allen got to share some special moments with his family, because it’s not every day that a life-changing contract that provides generational wealth gets signed.
The son of Joel and LaVonne Allen, Josh Allen grew up with his three siblings on the 2,000-acre family farm in Firebaugh, Calif. – population 8,296, per the latest census estimate. Summers growing up consisted of harvesting cotton, wheat and cantaloupes.
Those moments were racing through Allen’s mind as he put pen to paper Friday.
“Talking to my girlfriend Brittany, obviously, she was in the loop, she heard a lot of the different conversations going on,” Allen said. “That one was kind of a gradual buildup. But when I called my brother, especially my brother Jason, and let him know it's going to get done here pretty soon, he was just pumped. And that's my best friend.
“I wouldn't be here without him. There's a lot of people, but him especially, just growing up and having that type of relationship that I had with him, the competitiveness that we had against each other. We really pushed each other to be the best that we can be. He's my No. 1 supporter, and I love that guy so much.”
Allen’s sister, Makenna, tweeted “no one is more deserving” of his new contract than her older brother, and that she was proud of him.
“It’s really part of the goal of why you are playing this game,” Allen said of the contract that will allow him to provide for his family. “It has these types of opportunities to set you and your families up for a very long time. But again, I understand that this money is awarded, but I’ve got to go out there and continue to earn it. The position I’m in is a blessing. I’m still on cloud nine right now, just the support that I had for my teammates throughout the day was such a cool feeling and I love these guys here.”
Allen’s teammates had some fun with their quarterback’s new financial situation. Guard Jon Feliciano, one of Allen’s closest friends, tweeted that he “can’t wait for Christmas,” a rather obvious reference to the news of the day.
As a rookie, Allen gave each offensive lineman an iPad. In 2019, each lineman got a Traeger grill. And then last December, custom-fit golf clubs, complete with Callaway Mavrik woods and irons, an Odyssey putter and an Ogio golf bag in red, white and blue Bills colors, of course. The bag was filled with balls, each personalized with each player’s name and number. He also paid for lessons with the head golf professional at Crag Burn.
Allen joked that his financial adviser won’t like it, but that he’ll, “treat my guys good. They deserve it.”