Happy birthday, mom: Josh Allen signs his new deal on a special day for his family

The son of Joel and LaVonne Allen, Josh Allen grew up with his three siblings on the 2,000-acre family farm in Firebaugh, Calif. – population 8,296, per the latest census estimate. Summers growing up consisted of harvesting cotton, wheat and cantaloupes.

Those moments were racing through Allen’s mind as he put pen to paper Friday.

“Talking to my girlfriend Brittany, obviously, she was in the loop, she heard a lot of the different conversations going on,” Allen said. “That one was kind of a gradual buildup. But when I called my brother, especially my brother Jason, and let him know it's going to get done here pretty soon, he was just pumped. And that's my best friend.

“I wouldn't be here without him. There's a lot of people, but him especially, just growing up and having that type of relationship that I had with him, the competitiveness that we had against each other. We really pushed each other to be the best that we can be. He's my No. 1 supporter, and I love that guy so much.”

Allen’s sister, Makenna, tweeted “no one is more deserving” of his new contract than her older brother, and that she was proud of him.