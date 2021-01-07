Handing out the hardware: Bills MVP, Rookie of the Year and more awards

Let’s be real: Klein wasn’t getting many votes for this award in the first half of the season. The veteran linebacker was skewered on social media in September and October. Klein, however, hit his stride when linebacker Matt Milano was forced out of the lineup because of a pectoral injury. In Week 9 against Seattle, Klein had two sacks, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was even better a couple of weeks later against the Chargers, finishing with 14 tackles, three of which went for losses, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Klein ended the season tied for the team lead in sacks (five) and tied for second in quarterback hits (nine).

This play had it all. Let’s start with who it came against. The once mighty New England Patriots in what had been a house of horrors for the Bills – Gillette Stadium. Then consider what it provided – a 24-9 lead in what would end up being a 38-9 demolition of the Patriots – the worst home loss ever for coach Bill Belichick. Finally, consider the play itself – Allen, standing tall in the pocket and patiently going through his progression, then delivering an accurate strike to his No. 1 receiver. Think of all the questions Allen answered in that one play. Then there was Diggs, who turned on the afterburners to leave Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in the dust – even flashing him the peace sign right before crossing the goal line. If you’re looking for the very moment the Bills said deuces to the Patriots’ reign of terror atop the AFC East, this was it.