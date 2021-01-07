Handing out the hardware: Bills MVP, Rookie of the Year and more awards

The Buffalo Bills’ regular season was one for the record book.
Numerous franchise and individual records were tied or set, including victories (13), points scored (501) and AFC East record (a perfect 6-0 for the first time).
Along the way, the Bills won their first division title since 1995 and are set to host their first playoff game since 1996 – the start of what the team and its fans hope is a long postseason run.
Before that, though, it’s time to hand out some awards based on the regular season:
Team MVP: Josh Allen
Not a real shock here, right? Allen transformed into the quarterback the franchise hoped he would become when he was drafted seventh overall in 2018 out of Wyoming. He is very much in the running for league MVP after a season in which he set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), completions (396) and touchdown passes (37). He also became the first NFL player in league history with 4,500 passing yards and at least 35 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single season. He is, simply, the biggest reason the Bills have transformed into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Offensive MVP: Stefon Diggs
Diggs became the first Bills receiver to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards (1,535). He set single-season franchise records in both categories, and his total number of receptions ranks sixth in NFL history for a year. Don’t get it twisted: Diggs works hard. Allen said after Sunday’s regular season finale that he’s never seen another player take care of his body the way Diggs does. It’s just that he makes it look so easy on the field. The dude was flossing on the sideline against the Dolphins, for crying out loud, and he made it look cool. Diggs’ acquisition ended up being arguably the biggest move of the offseason. It should make General Manager Brandon Beane a strong candidate for the NFL Executive of the Year award, which is given out annually by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Defensive MVP: Jordan Poyer
A strong case can also be made for cornerback Tre’Davious White, but we’ll go with Poyer, who was wrongfully overlooked for a spot in the Pro Bowl. Poyer finished 11th among safeties who played at least 600 defensive snaps in Pro Football Focus’ positional rankings. He made a team-high 122 tackles, and finished with two sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Poyer’s game is about more than just numbers, though. Pound for pound, he’s one of the toughest players on the roster, and that mentality filters through the entire defense. There is a reason coach Sean McDermott made Poyer one of his first additions in free agency four years ago, and why the team signed him to a contract extension this past offseason. Poyer epitomizes what the Bills are all about.
Special teams MVP: Andre Roberts
Rookie kicker Tyler Bass and punter Corey Bojorquez each turned in strong seasons that deserve recognition, but Roberts is the choice after another Pro Bowl campaign. The veteran led the NFL with an average of 30.0 yards on kickoff returns – gaining 961 yards on 32 attempts. He also finished seventh in punt-return average, at 9.9 yards. Roberts gave the Bills quality field position and proved to have steady hands when needed. He’s a good decision maker who can be trusted to field the ball cleanly – not always a sure thing for returners in recent Bills history.
Top rookie: Gabriel Davis
The fourth-round draft pick from Central Florida finished the season the way he started training camp – by showing that he belongs. Davis had two catches against the Dolphins that gained 107 yards – a cool average of 53.5 yards per reception. He finished the year with 35 catches for 599 yards (a team-leading 17.1 yards per reception, which was No. 4 in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. Despite the lack of spring practices and preseason games, Davis capably filled in at whatever receiver position the Bills needed.
Best free agent signing: Daryl Williams
The Bills plucked Williams off the scrap heap, signing the former Carolina Panthers offensive tackle to a one-year contract worth just $2.25 million. Williams figures to earn a lot more than that this offseason after resurrecting his career. A second-team All-Pro in 2017, he finished the year at No. 20 on PFF’s rankings of offensive tackles, one spot ahead of his teammate on the opposite side, Dion Dawkins. Williams allowed just 21 total pressures, according to PFF, which tied for 18th fewest among the 58 tackles in the league who played at least 600 snaps. Williams’ emergence allowed the Bills to shift 2019 second-round draft pick Cody Ford to the inside before his season-ending injury.
Unsung hero: A.J. Klein
Let’s be real: Klein wasn’t getting many votes for this award in the first half of the season. The veteran linebacker was skewered on social media in September and October. Klein, however, hit his stride when linebacker Matt Milano was forced out of the lineup because of a pectoral injury. In Week 9 against Seattle, Klein had two sacks, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was even better a couple of weeks later against the Chargers, finishing with 14 tackles, three of which went for losses, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Klein ended the season tied for the team lead in sacks (five) and tied for second in quarterback hits (nine).
Best play: Allen-to-Diggs 50-yard touchdown
This play had it all. Let’s start with who it came against. The once mighty New England Patriots in what had been a house of horrors for the Bills – Gillette Stadium. Then consider what it provided – a 24-9 lead in what would end up being a 38-9 demolition of the Patriots – the worst home loss ever for coach Bill Belichick. Finally, consider the play itself – Allen, standing tall in the pocket and patiently going through his progression, then delivering an accurate strike to his No. 1 receiver. Think of all the questions Allen answered in that one play. Then there was Diggs, who turned on the afterburners to leave Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in the dust – even flashing him the peace sign right before crossing the goal line. If you’re looking for the very moment the Bills said deuces to the Patriots’ reign of terror atop the AFC East, this was it.
Comeback player: Josh Norman
Norman did not have an easy season after signing a one-year contract following his release by Washington. A hamstring injury suffered during the team’s scrimmage landed him on injured reserve to start the season. He returned in Week 4 against the Raiders, forcing and recovering a key fumble in the win, only to get hurt again. He also spent time on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. Through it all, though, Norman managed to find a way to give back off the field. Despite being here for less than a year, he started a donation drive to support small businesses in Buffalo – a campaign that raised more than $100,000. He finished the season on a high note with a pick-six against the Dolphins.
Most disappointing season: Trent Murphy
The Bills kept the veteran defensive end coming out of training camp, perhaps because they felt that second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa wasn’t quite ready for a bigger role. Murphy was a healthy inactive in Week 6 against the Chiefs – a big message sent by the coaching staff, considering he has the fifth-highest salary-cap hit on the team. Although he returned to the lineup briefly after that, the Bills made Murphy a healthy inactive in every game after their Week 11 bye, with the exception of Sunday’s season finale. He finished the year with 19 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Although the coaches applauded him for his professional approach, there is no doubt the season had to be a disappointment for Murphy.