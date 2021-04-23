Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure to announce Bills' draft pick in Round 2

Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure will announce the Buffalo Bills' second-round pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft next Friday night.

The NFL announced the names of current and former stars who will introduce the selections on the second night of the draft in Cleveland.

DeLamielleure is one of seven Hall of Famers who will announce picks, joining Canton mates Anthony Munoz (Cincinnati), Drew Pearson (Dallas), Will Shields (Kansas City), Orlando Pace (L.A. Rams), John Randle (Minnesota) and Franco Harris (Pittsburgh).

DeLamielleure was a first-round pick of the Bills in 1973 and immediately stepped into the starting lineup as part of “the Electric Company,” the line that paved the way for O.J. Simpson’s record-breaking 2,003-yard rushing season that year. DeLamielleure played seven seasons for the Bills, then starred the next five seasons for Cleveland.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2003.

The Bills currently have the 61st overall pick, third last in the second round.

The NFL announced there will be 13 draft prospects attending the draft in person. They are: Christian Barmore (Alabama), Ja’Marr Chase (LSU), Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), Mac Jones (Alabama), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Micah Parsons (Penn State), Kyle Pitts (Florida), Greg Rousseau (Miami), Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), Devonta Smith (Alabama), Patrick Surtain II (Alabama), Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) and Zach Wilson (BYU).

