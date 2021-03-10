'Growth Mindset' traces Bills' path to AFC championship game

“We got to the end of the season and we lose in the AFC championship game, which is a bummer. We're thinking, everyone is ready to move on to next season. That's how that machine usually works,” said Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, supervising producer for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “You say goodbye to one season and on to the next. We really wanted to take a pause and think back on all the team has accomplished this last year. ... We had already done a couple shows about this season in particular. … We were thinking, ‘what could be an angle that we could take if we wanted to do one more show about this season?’ What jumped out at us was McDermott saying it's been four years in the making when we won the AFC East. That's what he said to the team in the locker room.”