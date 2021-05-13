Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham lean on each other in learning Bills' defense

Along with 2020 second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa, Rousseau and Basham make up the future at defensive end for the Bills. All three of them, though, will be counted on to be a part of the present, as well. Getting the chance to learn from – and compete with – veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison should benefit all of them.

“It’s a blessing. Being able to learn from them, they’re vets that have been doing this for a while, so they’re going to have a lot of tricks up their sleeve,” Rousseau said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and also competing – that’s what football’s all about, being a dog out there and having that competitive edge to you. It’s going to be great.”

Rousseau said that his initial conversations with Hughes and Addison have rarely been about football. Instead, they’ve been more introductory in nature. Those conversations will undoubtedly intensify as the regular season gets closer, but for now, the Bills’ rookies and first-year players are focused on a weekend of learning.

“For me, I'm just anxious to get in and get started,” Basham said. “Definitely when I walked in and saw the weight room, it was like, ‘A day like this, stuff like this really exists.’ Coming in, the open field, all the racks and bright colors, I was anxious to get ready to go.”