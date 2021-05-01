Green Bay Packers take Bennett's Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round of NFL Draft

If you’d told Isaiah McDuffie years ago that he would be at the doorstep of an NFL career, he would believe you. When he was seven years old, he knew that becoming a professional football player was what he wanted to do with his life.

The former Bennett football standout and Olmsted graduate took the next step in his football journey Saturday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers selected McDuffie, a linebacker from Boston College, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, making him the first Buffalo Public Schools football product to be drafted in eight years.

"This was always my dream,” McDuffie said on a Packers conference call, after he was drafted. “Since I touched a football when I was seven years old, I knew this is what I wanted to do when I grew up and got older. All the hard work and all that, finally paying off is so rewarding."

The Packers selected McDuffie at No. 220. McDuffie spent the day with his family at his home in North Buffalo, including his father, Steve, who is the football coach at Bennett.

"It was a crazy process, sitting there, a lot of guys going before you," McDuffie told the News after he was drafted. "But after hearing your name called, the rush of emotions, and everything that you worked for your whole life, you reminisce on that, and you're super-excited to get back to work."