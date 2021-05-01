Green Bay Packers take Bennett's Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round of NFL Draft

If you’d told Isaiah McDuffie years ago that he would be at the doorstep of an NFL career, he would believe you. When he was seven years old, he knew that becoming a professional football player was what he wanted to do with his life.
The former Bennett football standout and Olmsted graduate took the next step in his football journey Saturday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers selected McDuffie, a linebacker from Boston College, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, making him the first Buffalo Public Schools football product to be drafted in eight years.
"This was always my dream,” McDuffie said on a Packers conference call, after he was drafted. “Since I touched a football when I was seven years old, I knew this is what I wanted to do when I grew up and got older. All the hard work and all that, finally paying off is so rewarding."
The Packers selected McDuffie at No. 220. McDuffie spent the day with his family at his home in North Buffalo, including his father, Steve, who is the football coach at Bennett.
"It was a crazy process, sitting there, a lot of guys going before you," McDuffie told the News after he was drafted. "But after hearing your name called, the rush of emotions, and everything that you worked for your whole life, you reminisce on that, and you're super-excited to get back to work."
Prior to McDuffie, Steven Means, a Grover Cleveland graduate who played at the University at Buffalo, was drafted at No. 147 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. Jody Fortson, a 2013 South Park graduate who initially went on to Erie Community College, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2019.
McDuffie grew up playing sports in Buffalo, in a family of athletes. His father and uncles Chris and Teddy played football at the University at Buffalo in the early 1990s. His sister, Gabby, averaged 18.1 points and 11.4 rebounds as a freshman guard with the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team, and his cousin, Dylan, is a running back at UB.
Playing for his father, Isaiah was named the Buffalo News Player of the Year in 2016 at Bennett.
“My dad is my biggest critic, but my biggest fan,” said Isaiah McDuffie, who also played baseball at Olmsted. “I never got anything easy. He kind of set the tone with me, and at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be here without him. It’s just a great, great experience, him being my high school coach.”
At Boston College, McDuffie became one of the nation’s top linebackers and graduated in 3 1/2 years, earning a degree in applied psychology and human development in December.
McDuffie finished the 2020 season second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation in tackles (107).
He also sees room for improvement in pass coverage, as he makes the step to the professional level.
“I was a Swiss army knife,” McDuffie said of his role with the Eagles. “I could rush, I could check tight ends, running backs in space and play inside (or) outside the box. But at the next level, I’m here to do whatever the team asks me to, if that’s special teams, contributing on defense. I’m just ready to do all the gritty jobs.
“When the Packers called me, I was just like, ‘Wow, let’s do this. I’m here to get to work.’ I can’t wait.”
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound linebacker spent his offseason training for the draft in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was an assistant coach with the Bennett football team this spring.
“I’m a guy with a great work ethic, and I pride myself in that work ethic,” McDuffie told the News prior to the draft. “I can play in any defense, at any position, and I can make plays and contribute on special teams.”
ESPN analysts on Saturday described McDuffie as an athletic player who has a nose for the football, and has the ability to sustain his intensity level through the course of a game.
McDuffie will join former Boston College teammate AJ Dillon in Green Bay. Dillon, a running back, was in the same recruiting class as McDuffie at Boston College, and enters his second season with the Packers. Dillon ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries in 11 games as a rookie in 2020.
"Welcome to the Bay!!!" Dillon wrote to McDuffie on Twitter. "So excited for you my boy !!! see you when u get to town lemme know."
On the Packers’ conference call Saturday afternoon, a reporter asked McDuffie who would win in an Oklahoma drill – a full-contact, one-on-one drill that was banned from NFL team practices in 2019 due to health and safety concerns – against Dillon.