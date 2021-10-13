Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' current success

“I would tell you this, I'm not somebody that's going to run around and tell you I have, like, a million close friends,” Williams said. “I mean, I have friends, but the people that I'm truly close to and that I guess let in, are people that I really value. It doesn't dawn on me to be a player-coach thing. It didn't really necessarily feel that way when I was playing, either. I just felt like we had a lot of things in common, we enjoyed each other's point of view.

“He was really good for me, especially late in my career. He breathed some life to me into my mid to upper 30s still playing football. Being like-minded, enjoying each other's company – our kids are the same age, our wives are really close – so all of those things come into play. I think those are special.”

One of the enduring images of Williams’ time in Buffalo is from the locker room in Miami, where he celebrated being a part of the team that ended the Bills’ drought. McDermott, as well as defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, leaned on Williams and fellow veteran Lorenzo Alexander heavily in their first couple of years to get the message of what the coaching staff wanted to accomplish through to the younger players on the roster.