Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame introduces 2021 inductees, after a year's absence

“It’s not much fun working eight hours a day, then going out another three to four hours, and to have two or three parents have something to say about how you’re coaching, what you should do and what you’re not doing right. Over the years that has to add up. But I’m really proud to be part of this group, especially the group with the Buffalo Bulls (football program). Were they way ahead of their time, or what?”

This year’s class will be officially inducted at the annual GBSHOF dinner and awards ceremony Oct. 14 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

“It’s pretty incredible to be part of this group,” said Julie Gentner Murphy, a Division III All-American in field hockey and softball at SUNY Cortland and the Williamsville South softball coach, who will be inducted with her father, Gerry Gentner. “I feel very humbled, and, to be honest, a little emotional about it, going in with my father. This is something I’ll always have, with him, but it’s an incredible experience. The inductees, you have to congratulate them on a great honor and an achievement.”