This is the Buffalo Bills’ year.

Right?

The national pundits are picking it to be. The wise guys in Vegas have installed them as Super Bowl favorites. The stars seem to be aligned.

One team, after all – make that one city – can only endure so much torture. When the 2021 version of the Bills limped off the Arrowhead Stadium field in January, a collective haze hung over Western New York. A chance to host the AFC championship game was so close you could smell the fires already burning outside Highmark Stadium.

Then, just like that, it vanished. A phrase that has taken its spot next to “Wide Right,” “No Goal,” and “Home Run Throwback” happened next – the now-infamous “13 Seconds.” Instead of coming home to prepare for the Bengals with a chance to go to Super Bowl LVI, the Bills stunningly collapsed at the end of regulation, only to lose in overtime.

“Guys are hungry,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “We know the taste that was left with us, and we want to get rid of that. We know what we want to accomplish and it's no secret. There are 31 other teams that say they want to win the Super Bowl, and if they don't say it, they're lying. That's our goal. Everything that we do is toward that goal.”

A defeat like the one against Kansas City can do one of two things to a team – tear it apart, or bring it together.

“I think I've been in the league long enough and even here, I've been a part of some wild, heartbreaking losses,” said safety Micah Hyde, who is entering his 10th NFL season and sixth with the Bills. “Those are always going to stick with you. You're always going to talk about what could have been, but at the end of the day, you continue to get better, you learn from those losses, you learn from those situations and you move on. It'll always be with us, but you've got to be able to learn from it and keep going.”

That moving-on process starts for real Thursday against the team that last season got where the Bills are trying to go. The NFL world will be focused on Los Angeles, as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams host the team many are predicting to unseat them for an eagerly anticipated season opener. As the late, great Van Miller was fond of saying: “Fasten your seatbelts!”

The journey to what Bills Mafia hopes is the franchise’s long-awaited first championship will be a long one. Along the way, a few key factors are expected to determine why this will – or won’t – finally be the Bills’ year.

MVP Allen

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column this week, Peter King included the following sentence: “I cannot find any good reason to pick someone other than Josh Allen for MVP.”

That’s a pretty good way of summarizing the heights the Bills’ star quarterback has ascended to as he enters his fifth season. If the Bills get it done, No. 17 will be a huge reason why. The last time we saw him on a football field, Allen pitched a perfect game in the playoffs against the Patriots, then dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in what was instantly called one of the best games in NFL history. Allen’s postseason – 77.4 completion percentage, 637 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions – was pure poetry.

It also catapulted him into a different orbit of NFL stardom. Everyone wanted a piece of the Bills’ quarterback this offseason. As wide receiver Stefon Diggs so eloquently put it during training camp, “he’s big (expletive).”

The runner-up for MVP following the 2020 season, Allen is favored to win the award this year.

"We've got to come out here and find ways to get better and improve on ourselves,” he said. “Nothing that we did last year is going to carry over to this year. Nothing that we're going to do next year is going to affect us this year. It's a brand-new season. Everybody’s starting 0-0. We're a new team. We're a different team. We know that. We understand that. We've got new pieces. We've got a new offensive coordinator. We've got a new mindset.”

By all accounts, that transition from Brian Daboll to Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator has gone smoothly enough in the preseason. Perhaps it will even help the offense reach new heights.

“There is always improvements you can make,” wide receiver Gabe Davis said. “I feel like the best of the best, they always feel like there is something they can improve on, something they can get better at. I know ’17’ is going to work on that, and it’ll be a good year.”

A transformative talent

Give Brandon Beane credit: The Bills’ general manager identified a weakness in his roster and set out to address it in an impactful way in the offseason. The Bills were not satisfied last year with the impact of their four-man pass rush. After a somewhat sleepy start to free agency, Beane attempted to fix that.

The addition of Von Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, is the kind of move a team that believes it is on the cusp of winning it all makes. While Miller is being paid to terrorize the opposing quarterback, the Bills hope his presence makes life easier for the rest of their defensive line. That includes young edge rushers Boogie Basham, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, who all were recently drafted in the first two rounds and who all need to make significant steps forward in their respective careers.

“He can do a lot for us, and he already has,” Rousseau said. “Just his presence in the room, the knowledge of the game that he brings to the room. He has a different view on every little thing that I might have thought before. … Just listening to him, hearing the nuances of his game, it’s been great for me, and I feel like it’s been great for the whole group as well.”

The Bills finished with just five sacks in five games last year against teams that made the playoffs. Although the team finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed, it was hard to shake the feeling that ranking was a bit hollow, especially after watching them struggle against the Chiefs.

“All Super Bowl teams, they have similarities. Success leaves clues,” Miller said. “As long as we just keep chipping away at it, I feel like we’ll be OK. Whenever I can interject some of my knowledge and some of my wisdom where if I see something I could put my two cents in, I’ll do it. But I’m not a preachy, ‘rah-rah’ guy. I’m coming out trying to make my plays and trying to get my job (done).”

The improvements along the defensive line don’t stop with Miller. The defensive tackle position was also revamped, with Tim Settle, DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips joining Ed Oliver. If that foursome can make the team tougher to run against on early downs, it should set up the pass rush for success.

Understanding what it takes

The core of this Bills team has been there before. Back-to-back AFC East championships have been followed by a trip to the conference championship game and the divisional round, respectively. That type of experience has prepared this year’s team for what’s to come.

“History shows we're not going to go undefeated, so we're just trying to approach each and every day to get better. It's as simple as that,” Hyde said. “We obviously know the expectations on this football team, but yeah, I think the guys on this squad – offense, defense, special teams – we understand we have get better. We're not going to be playing our best football when we come out Sept. 8. Like, nobody in the league is going to. It's going to be a totally different team from Week 1 all the way into the playoffs. Each and every year is like that. Even when you have a really good year and it seems like you're winning football games and life is good, you're still going to have those ups and downs of an NFL season. We've been talking a lot about just taking it one game at a time. So right now, Sept. 8 is our first game and we're looking forward to it, but at the end of the day, we're not going to win a Super Bowl that night. So win or loss, we're going to put our best foot forward and try to get better.”

In response to a request from The Buffalo News, the website BetOnline researched just how often the preseason Super Bowl favorite has followed through and won. Dating back to the 2010 Super Bowl, it’s happened just twice – the Chiefs in 2020 and the Patriots the year before. In four seasons – the 2012 Patriots, 2014 Broncos, 2017 Patriots and 2021 Chiefs – the preseason favorite made it to the Super Bowl, but lost.

The Bills are fully aware that being the favorites doesn’t guarantee them anything.

“Names on the paper don't amount to a team,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “A team has to come together, a team has to put the work in, a team has to persevere through challenges, good moments, bad moments. So we'll see how our team comes together and how we handle all those situations.”

Here’s a look at what some of those challenges could be:

A target on their backs

The other three AFC East teams are gunning for the Bills. It extends beyond that, though. The rest of the league is surely aware of the Bills’ recent track record, and would like nothing more than to show up and play its best against the Super Bowl favorites. That’s something the Bills of the 1990s got used to.

“We had the right people in the locker room” to deal with that, Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas said. “Having that mentality knowing that ‘Yeah, they’re hunting us. But you know what? They’ve got to beat us.’ We had leaders like Darryl Talley on defense and Jim Kelly on offense and Kent Hull, and guys all across the board. So with that internal leadership, it all came together. We felt like we had some Hall of Famers on our team, but not all the Hall of Famers won the games for us. There were a lot of other guys who we could count on like Mark Pike and Kenny Davis and on and on.”

Gone are the days when the Bills could play the “nobody believed in us card.” Now, everybody believes in them. Thomas said this year’s team has to use that to its advantage.

“We see how this town can come together as a community. We embraced that,” he said. “This was a small town where you could go out and be yourself instead of being in the spotlight all the time. We enjoyed it. We loved it. We felt that was an advantage for us.”

“The pressure gets ramped up. But here’s the thing: We didn’t look at it as pressure, or I didn’t anyway,” Talley said. “Because why I am I going to melt under pressure? I’ve always thought of myself as a pressure cooker. I’m the one on top. I’m the one letting the steam off. I’m the one applying the pressure. So at that point, I don’t have a problem. It’s the idea of getting everybody on the same page, thinking the same way, wanting the same thing. We had a great leader to do that for us in our head coach.”

A tougher schedule

No NFL team should have to apologize for its schedule, but the Bills no doubt benefited from some good fortune at times last season. Starting in Week 2 against Miami, the Bills played most or all of three consecutive games against backup quarterbacks, winning all of them. Overall, the Bills went 6-0 in games against backup quarterbacks.

Buffalo went 6-3 to start the 2021 season. Duplicating that this year would be an accomplishment. Here is how those first nine games work out, with the team’s bye coming after the sixth game of the season: At the Rams, Tennessee, at Miami, at Baltimore, Pittsburgh, at Kansas City, Green Bay, at New York Jets and Minnesota. That’s four games against teams that made the playoffs last season, nearly matching the total for all of last year’s regular season. Overall, the Bills will play seven games against teams that went to the postseason last year.

“We just got to work, work, work,” Beane said. “The AFC is stacked. I mean, just whoever makes it out of the AFC had a heck of a year this year just looking at that gauntlet. Not even worried about the other half of the league.”

The injury bug

The Bills were the second-healthiest team in the NFL in terms of fewest games missed by starters in 2021, according to a study by The Buffalo News. The Bills lost just 36 such games, trailing only the New England Patriots (23).

Every year under McDermott, the Bills have been in the top 10 in the league in fewest games missed by starters to injury, including leading the league in 2019. That’s a credit to the team’s athletic training staff led by Nate Breske, the strength and conditioning staff led by Eric Ciano and the team’s sports science department.

There is also some luck involved, though, and that can run out at any time. The Bills have prioritized reducing soft-tissue injuries as much as possible, but the “car-crash injuries” – Beane’s term – are unavoidable.

The Bills had one major injury last year – to All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White – and it’s enough to wonder if had he been healthy against Kansas City, would the outcome have been different?

The Bills hope to avoid asking such a question this year.

“There's no higher expectations than what we have for ourselves in the locker room,” Allen said on the first day of training camp. “I think if you're a team that doesn't have Super Bowl or nothing in your minds, I don't think that you're doing it the right way. That's the main goal is to win world championships and we've got to find a way to get it done."

Go ahead and start dreaming of the day, Bills fans.