PHOENIX – Brett Kern and the Buffalo Bills weren’t the right fit.

The Grand Island native and veteran NFL punter found what he was looking for with the Philadelphia Eagles, though, and the result is a trip to his first Super Bowl.

Kern, 36, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 29 after 13-plus years, three Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro selection. About the same time, the Bills were in need of a punter after releasing rookie Matt Araiza. Kern confirmed this week that he met with the Bills about a potential homecoming, but determined the timing wasn’t right. He continued to work out, however, just in case.

That paid off in December, when the Eagles came calling after punter Arryn Siposs suffered an ankle injury.

“I was in camp with Tennessee, obviously being released, it was a tough competition,” Kern said. “I think it was just waiting, being patient, kind of seeing what was next, if I was going to play again. I didn't know if a team was going to call. I had a couple workouts so it kind of kept me engaged. I was punting once a week, working out. You never know when you're going to get that call, so when Philly called me, it was obviously a no-brainer to come here with the people that I knew on staff already that were in Tennessee previously.

"At the time when I came here, I think we only needed one more game to maybe clinch the playoffs or win the NFC East. It's been really fun. It's been awesome for me to experience it, also for my family to experience it and hopefully finish this out with getting a ring on Sunday.”

Kern got his start in the NFL in 2008 with the Denver Broncos, but he really made his mark in Tennessee. He left the Titans as the franchise’s all-time leading punter, with 923 attempts, a gross average of 45.9 yards per attempt, a net average of 40.8 and 373 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He made the Pro Bowl from 2017-19, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

With the Eagles, Kern punted in four games in the regular season, with 10 attempts for a gross average of 40.8 yards and a net average of 36.6 yards. In two postseason games, he’s punted seven times for 309 yards, a gross average of 44.1 yards per attempt and three punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“It's always hard for someone who's done it for so long to come in halfway through the season to get acclimated to everything we do, but I think Brett has done an unbelievable job in terms of acclimating, getting back into it, being able to help the team,” said Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay. “He's 14 years in. I'm very fortunate that I've been able to coach him and he's now able to get to the big dance. I know he's really been striving for that for so long. It's more him just relying on his fundamentals, what has gotten him this far. A guy with that much experience, he's seen almost everything, so it wasn't hard getting him up to speed. Maybe a couple days, and he was into his routine. Being a veteran player, it's not hard for him.”

Another part of Kern’s job is holding for Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. That relationship has been smooth, Elliott said.

“It's a whirlwind for him. It really makes you appreciate being here,” Elliott said. “He's obviously had such a long career. Played a million years in Tennessee and has never made it to a Super Bowl, so for him to be here, it's obviously really special for him and it's cool to see him and his family along for the ride.”

The Eagles were 12-1 at the time Kern signed. Although they lost two of their next three games, they quickly rebounded to win the next three, including two in the postseason to reach this point.

“He got to see what this team is really about,” Elliott said. “He's a big part of it. He hopped in and it was a seamless transition. ... He's been great to have around. His experience. He's a great holder and he's an easy veteran to work with. He knows what I like. He's been around a lot of good kickers and he's been able to bounce their ideas off of me. Having great veteran leadership like that is always good.”

Kern has been diligent this week about trying to soak in every moment after taking such a long road to get here.

“Coming here and seeing everybody has been quite an experience,” he said. “Even when you get off the plane, just seeing all the people there, all the media, I'm just soaking it all in, enjoying it, because it's taken me 15 years to get here. I'm going to enjoy every moment of it.”

