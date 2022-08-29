 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodell mum on Matt Araiza's release from Bills amid rape allegations

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy)

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza during training camp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Two days after the Buffalo Bills released their punter amid rape allegations, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was in town Monday for a fundraiser, stayed silent on the team's action.

Goodell attended a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, followed by a scholarship fundraising gala in the lobby of Seneca One Tower, where he chatted with Mayor Byron W. Brown and other local dignitaries and community members but was kept from interacting with local media at the event.

The Bills announced Saturday that the team had released punter Matt Araiza two days after a civil lawsuit was made public alleging that Araiza and two of his former San Diego State football teammates had gang raped a 17-year-old girl last October in California.

Meanwhile, the rookie punter's family released a statement on Monday charging that Araiza was being tried and convicted in the media based solely on uncorroborated allegations of the alleged victim and her attorney.

"People have taken his information as factual, when it is not," the statement read, in part.

The statement also referred to vitriol targeted toward Araiza on social media.

"He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death," the statement continued. "He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death."

Goodell, who was in town Monday for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Celebrity Golf Tournament and the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Celebrity Gala, hosted by Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, has not yet spoken publicly on the matter.   

