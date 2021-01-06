GM hire with Patriots' ties in Houston could lead to interest in Bills' Brian Daboll

The Houston Texans' decision to hire Nick Caserio as general manager could have ramifications in Buffalo.
Caserio has been the New England Patriots director of player personnel since 2008 and has been with the organization since 2001.
The franchise next will turn its full attention toward hiring a head coach and that could mean interest in Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Daboll joined the Patriots organization in 2000, a year before Caserio arrived, and the two men rose up through the ranks.
Jack Easterby, the Texans' executive vice president of football operations, spent six seasons as the Patriots' character coach before he was hired by Houston in 2019 and also is well-acquainted with Daboll.
Caserio, Easterby and Daboll all share the same agent, Bob LaMonte.
According to reports, the Chargers and Jets have requested permission to speak with Daboll, but that list is expected to grow.
Daboll has continually downplayed talk of interviewing for head-coach jobs.
"I appreciate the question. I certainly understand where you're coming from," he told reporters Monday. "I'll say the same thing which I've said the last few weeks: We have a very important job to do this week. We're behind. We have a short week. And everything that I'm going to do, I know the staff's going to do, is focus on the Colts and try to put our guys in the best position. I understand the question. I'm humbled by it, but really focused on what we need to do here."
The Texans already have interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis and have requested permission to interview Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.