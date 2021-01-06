GM hire with Patriots' ties in Houston could lead to interest in Bills' Brian Daboll

"I appreciate the question. I certainly understand where you're coming from," he told reporters Monday. "I'll say the same thing which I've said the last few weeks: We have a very important job to do this week. We're behind. We have a short week. And everything that I'm going to do, I know the staff's going to do, is focus on the Colts and try to put our guys in the best position. I understand the question. I'm humbled by it, but really focused on what we need to do here."

The Texans already have interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis and have requested permission to interview Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.